When Toni Thompson was appointed to Sonoma’s Design Review and Historic Preservation Commission in January, she carried a controversial history with development projects.

That includes a $586,000 fine for attempting to move — and ultimately destroying — heritage oak trees that sat on protected land. As well as a “stop work order” filed on the Thompsons’ Third Street East home, which once belonged to noted Sonoma resident Bob Cannard Sr.

Thompson declined to answer the Index-Tribune’s questions for this story.

She was appointed by newly elected City Councilmember Patricia Farrar-Rivas, who admitted she was unfamiliar with Thompson’s history.

“I was a member of the council for one month when we made these appointments, with just a few days to review over 50 applications across our commissions,” Farrar-Rivas wrote in an email. “When we appoint someone to the commission we expect them to make a fair and unbiased decision, based on the city’s design requirements.”

When selecting her appointment, Farrar-Rivas cited Thompson’s 15 years of experience in interior design and residential architecture, her understanding of the role of the commission and her ability to determine if developments “fit into historical and design guidelines, to ensure architectural character of the city of Sonoma.”

There is no indication that Farrar-Rivas intends to change her appointment. Although she said the hurried process did not give her the ability to vet each candidate as thoroughly as she would have liked.

“In the future ... my process and due diligence will be much more extensive,” Farrar-Rivas said.

The commission reviews development projects and makes recommendations to the Sonoma Planning Commission and Sonoma City Council, with a goal to “protect the architectural heritage of Sonoma and promote excellence in town design,” according to the city’s website.

Fallen Trees

In a story that made headlines from the Los Angeles Times to The New York Times, Thompson and her husband were fined for the environmental damage they caused after uprooting several heritage oak trees in 2014. The couple intended to relocate the massive trees closer to their newly built Bennett Valley estate, seemingly to better their own view.

The trees did not survive the move.

The oaks were protected under a conservation easement on the 34-acre property the Thompsons once owned on the north flank of Sonoma Mountain — part of a natural corridor conservationists secured for migrating wildlife.

While building a new road on the site, a bulldozer also removed more than 3,000 cubic yards of dirt and debris, which led to the deaths of a dozen more trees and other vegetation, according to court records.

The Thompsons did not obtain permits for any of the work.

In a rare move, Sonoma Land Trust sued the couple for violating the easement — and won.

“It was really the most willful, egregious violation of a conservation easement I’ve ever seen,” former Sonoma Land Trust Stewardship Director Bob Neale told the Press Democrat in 2019.

A Sonoma County Court ordered the Thompsons to pay $586,000 to fund environmental restoration on the protected site. Their attorney Richard Freeman confirmed last week that the fine has been paid.

In his ruling, Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Patrick M. Broderick was blunt when citing the Thompsons’ “persistent failure to tell the truth” and “arrogance and complete disregard for the mandatory terms of the easement.”

Cannard House

In 2020, the Thompsons came under public scrutiny again as they planned to demolish parts of a 95-year-old home at 528 Third St. E. that was previously owned by Cannard, a Sonoma mayor.

The couple did obtain a permit that “allowed for a certain portion of the dwelling to be demolished with certain conditions.” However, when neighbors and history buffs saw the scope of the construction, they questioned whether the Thompsons had gone too far. A visit from city officials confirmed “the work completed went beyond the work authorized in the Building Permit and Planning approvals,” City Manager Cathy Capriola said in 2020.

A “stop work order“ was issued the same day and “corrective action” was required before further work could continue, although the city ultimately allowed the couple to move forward with most of the demolition. An evaluation by preservation expert Alice Duffee showed the house had limited historical significance.

