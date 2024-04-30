‘Toothless, vague, limited to hopeful intentions’: Judge upends Sonoma Developmental Center plans

A judge delivered a stunning setback to Sonoma County planners Friday, upending the approval of plans for the redevelopment of Sonoma Developmental Center.

It’s a decision that could stall, at least temporarily, a proposal to turn the 133-year-old campus into a residential and commercial community.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo, weighing a lawsuit filed by a coalition of Sonoma Valley citizens groups, ruled the county violated the California Environmental Quality Act by failing to clearly define the number of housing units allowed; address the cumulative impacts of a pending project at neighboring Hanna Center; respond to community concerns in the draft environmental impact report; and adequately gauge impacts on biological resources and wildfire evacuation.

Glen Ellen residents have been voicing those concerns loudly and frequently for several years. However, they have found little traction in convincing the county or the California Department of General Services, which is overseeing the sale of the state-owned site, which at 945 acres is one of the largest redevelopment projects in Sonoma County.

DeMeo’s ruling now resets the conversation and gives hope to community members who have been advocating for a scaled-down project at SDC, rather than the 1,000-housing-unit plan put forth by developers Keith Rogal and the Grupe Company.

“We deeply appreciate the Court’s comprehensive analysis of this important case, and look forward to meaningful environmental review and approval of a Specific Plan of appropriate scale for this unique site and irreplaceable community resource,” said Vicki Hill, a Glen Ellen-based land use planner and member of the grassroots organization Sonoma County Advocates for a Livable Environment (SCALE), in a press release.

Hill and another SCALE organizer, Alice Horowitz, referred questions to the plaintiffs’ attorney in the case, Susan Brandt-Hawley. The Glen Ellen-based lawyer declined to comment, noting that the case remains open.

Brandt-Hawley has five days to prepare a draft order based on DeMeo’s ruling. The county will then have five days to present any objections to her draft. But those maneuvers will not overturn the judge’s decision. The county’s next legal option, should it contest the ruling, is to file an appeal in U.S. District Court.

“We’ll be reviewing the judgment with county counsel and the board of supervisors, in closed session, and will be seeking direction on the next step,” said Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and permitting agency.

Wick declined further comment.

Rogal, the local face of the development team, said the court ruling provides “a helpful road map” in the redevelopment of SDC.

“Our project planning effort is still underway and we have not submitted a complete proposal for review as yet, so this ruling provides important guidance,” Rogal said in an email. “Whenever our project proposal is deemed complete, the CEQA review process for that proposal will follow.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that the environmental review for our proposal will be appropriately thorough and authoritative, and look forward to a collaborative process with the County to accomplish that essential objective.”

The county largely argued in court that the environmental impact report had fully analyzed all potential impacts, and that the SDC general plan was “self-mitigating,” meaning it would build in policies and guidelines to prevent harm to the environment and surrounding community.

But DeMeo sided with the community activists on almost every substantive point, often employing harsh language to characterize the county’s assertions in the specific plan and EIR, which the Board of Supervisors greenlighted in December 2022.

Take, for example, the self-mitigation issue. The SDC specific plan includes a set of policies, goals and conditions meant to encourage the preservation of the campus’ historic character and to protect the area’s wildlife and open spaces.

DeMeo found it too ill-defined.

“In general, the vast majority of these goals and policies are vague, open-ended, and devoid of any clear mandatory requirements or performance standards, as CEQA requires for mitigation measures,” the judge wrote. “They set forth hopeful intentions and vague statements that the goal of the Plan is to ‘promote’ or ‘encourage’ the stated measures or methods.”

DeMeo also criticized the lack of measurable performance standards that might be used to gauge the policies’ effectiveness.

“The purported mitigation measures in the Plan, its goals and policies, are on the whole facially toothless, vague, and limited to hopeful intentions,” he said.