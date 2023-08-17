Without admitting guilt, Sonoma egg rancher Arnold Riebli pleaded no contest to a vehicular manslaughter charge last month. He was accused of speeding on Old Adobe Road, which triggered a chain-reaction car crash that killed a Napa woman in 2021.

Riebli, 80, will be senteced on Oct. 6, when he faces up to 180 days in jail and home confinement with a monitoring device. But he will avoid a jury trial and be sentenced by a judge.

“The court indicated that at the time of sentencing, it would sentence the defendant to a maximum of 180 days in jail,” assistant district attorney Brian Staebell wrote in an email to the Index-Tribune. “The defendant will also be placed on probation with numerous conditions of supervision. Those will be determined at the sentencing hearing.”

On July 21, 2021, Riebli drove his Chevrolet Colorado truck at a high speed on Old Adobe Road toward Sonoma when he rear-ended Montanez Rodrigues, 51, in a Chevrolet Silverado. The collision caused the Rodrigues’ truck to slide into the westbound lane and strike a Chevrolet Volt head-on. Gail Forte, a 63-year-old retired teacher from Napa, was a passenger in the Volt and died from her injuries at the scene.

Riebli, Rodrigues and the driver of the Volt all suffered major injuries and were airlifted to an area hospital, officials said. A California Highway Patrol investigation of the incident determined Riebli’s high speed to be a factor in the lethal accident.

Riebli initially pleaded not guilty to the vehicular manslaughter charge. The case appeared to be heading to a jury trial, but Riebli’s legal team filed a “change of plea” motion in June which lead to his “no contest” plea on July 28.

Riebli is the co-owner of Sunrise Farms, which houses egg-laying hens all across Sonoma County.

