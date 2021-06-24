Sonoma fire forcing ‘limited evacuations,’ burns 5 acres

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies performed “limited evacuations” that were expected to last several hours in the area of a Sonoma fire Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuations are in the area of First Street West/Norrbom Road in the northern region of the city. About a dozen homes are evacuated.

According to a Redcom dispatcher, the fire grew to about 5 acres before its forward progress stopped around 5:15 p.m.

At 5:25 p.m., Sonoma city staff issued an advisory that the fire was burning in the Montini Open Space Preserve behind water tanks.

It later added the fire was contained and firefighters had entered a mop-up stage.

Firefighters are at the scene and people are encouraged to avoid the area, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

