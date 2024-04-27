More rain does not equal less fire risk

After two summers of subdued wildfires across the North Bay, a third might be on the way based on the latest projections from Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa division chief Ben Nicholls.

Nicholls spoke at virtual town hall hosted on Thursday by Fire Safe Sonoma, a nonprofit seeking to increase fire awareness in Sonoma County, where he explained that higher than average rainfall has saturated vegetative fuels, reducing the chances of ignition and major burns.

“The good news: Our fuel moisture is still much higher today than average,” Nicholls said. “Whereas the state received substantially more water last year, here in Sonoma County we’re doing equally as well, if not better than, last year.”

Data from Cal Fire show that rain drenched the Mayacamas mountain range this past winter and many fuels remain moist and resistance to ignition, Nicholls said. These data have been borne out in the number of fires so far this year.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa units have responded to an average of 30 fires by April 18 over the past five years. In 2024, firefighters from Sonoma-Lake-Napa have responded to just four.

While such early forecasts are promising for the upcoming fire season, Nicholls was quick to add that more rain does not equal less fire risk. He cited 2016 when Sonoma County received near-record rainfall in 2017 before the Nuns Fire burned 56,566 acres later that fall.

But Nicholls pointed to 2019 as the most comparable to the current year’s trajectory.

The region received above-average rainfall in 2019 leading to larger amounts of vegetative fuel late in the summer. Cal Fire had kept wildfires in check throughout the summer with aggressive and early response, but firefighters were powerless to stop 90 mph wind gusts that spread the Kincaide fire 48,000 acres in two days in late October.

“Fire is not a matter of if, but when,” Nicholls said. “And if we have the wrong ignition at the wrong time under the wrong conditions, we’re going to have a catastrophic fire”

He contrasted this against the 2020 fire season where California received minimal rainfall. Where many fires were lit through early summer lightning.

“If we go back to 2020, we lived in the red,” Nichols said.

Local fire districts are already taking preventive steps, however. Sonoma Valley Fire Marshal Trevor Smith said the district is focusing on limiting dry grasses and wood now to reduce the chance of wildfires later this fall.

“Our efforts encompass a range of proactive measures, including conducting defensible space and vegetation management inspections, delivering thorough fire prevention education, organizing controlled burns in collaboration with property owners to mitigate fire risk, and overseeing our local community chipper program,” Smith wrote to the Index-Tribune.

Nicholls praised ongoing actions from nonprofits and public agencies to reduce the threat of wildfire. Still, he said fire districts across the region must be ready for the most important part of fire season in October.

“It’s a great start to a slower fire season, but it’s a long way to go before we get to the rains on the backside of it,” Nicholls said. “Our most critical part of the year is in the fall when we have those offshore wind events.”

Contact Staff Writer Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com.