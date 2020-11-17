Sonoma Fit’s fine for breaking virus rules dropped after agreement with city

Code enforcement officers have rescinded a $1,000 fine against a Sonoma fitness center that was allowing members to work out indoors in violation of public health orders, but warned the gym’s owners they will face a much larger fine if they are caught a second time.

The Oct. 20 fine by the County of Sonoma was only the second such fine against a local business for violating orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Adam Kovacs, co-owner of Sonoma Fit, said he agreed to the resolution offered by the City of Sonoma, which took over enforcement of the citation after county officials realized the gym was inside city limits and not part of the county’s jurisdiction.

“I have accepted the ‘very basic’ agreement with the city health code department and officer,” Kovacs said. “It basically states they removed the fine and left us with a warning and I agree to follow the rules.”

Sonoma County levied the fine after investigating a tip the gym was allowing members to train inside the facility, which is a violation of current health orders issued by the county and state. The city found sufficient evidence to prove the case and agreed a citation was warranted after reviewing Sonoma Fit’s website and Facebook posts, said Bob Smith, the city’s code enforcement chief.

“It was clear that they knew it was a violation at the time. It seemed like from his Facebook posts he didn’t have much intention of changing his ways,” Smith said.

Adam and Jenny Kovacs said at the time they thought they were in compliance and took extensive steps to ensure the safety of their members. The couple said they received conflicting messages from county officials about opening indoor operations at their gym.

Smith said the city’s first goal of code enforcement is to get compliance, and often that starts with educating people on the rules. With education people “make better choices,” Smith said.

If Sonoma Fit is caught again allowing members to train indoors in violation of health orders, the owners will be issued a second citation that comes with a fine of $5,000. The first citation will also be reinstated, resulting in a total of $6,000 in fines.

Mayor Logan Harvey toured the Sonoma Fit facilities and said he was “impressed” by the Kovacs’ efforts to maintain cleanliness and safety. The gym’s machines are 8 feet apart, members’ temperatures are checked at the door, and only local members are allowed to work out there.

“(The Kovacs) feel like gyms are an essential service,” Harvey said, agreeing that mental and physical health “both are really important.” But he said the rules come down from the state and the city is required to enforce them.

“I can see the frustration. He’s doing the best effort he can to keep that place clean and safe and separated. I feel for small business owners,” Harvey said.

The Kovacs are members of the California Fitness Alliance, an industry trade group that is challenging the state’s restrictions on indoor fitness activities. The group is urging the state to allow gyms to operate indoors at 25% capacity in Sonoma County and other counties in the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s color-coded coronavirus reopening plan. Under current state rules, indoor workouts at a maximum of 10% of a gym’s capacity are only allowed in counties that advance to the red tier, the next stage.

When the gym was cited, five members were in the 16,000-square-foot fitness center, allowing ample social distancing, Kovacs said. He said the gym was no less safe than hair salons, restaurants and massage studios.

The Sonoma couple owns gyms in Petaluma and Novato. The Marin County fitness center was allowed to reopen indoor operations in early September. Every person entering the gym has been tracked and there have been no coronavirus cases connected to any of their members or facilities, Adam Kovacs said.

“We have had approximately 14,000 check-ins and not one (case) has been linked back to us,” Adam Kovacs said.

The Kovacs and the alliance believe that fitness centers should be among businesses considered essential because they help people stay fit and healthy. Kovacs said the rulings against fitness centers continue to be “frustrating” because it is “private gatherings and restaurants where no face coverings” are worn “that causes a spike” in COVID-19 cases.