Sonoma gym owner arrested on domestic violence, other charges

Arturo Mesa Jimenez of Sonoma was arrested by officers of the Sonoma Police Department and booked on eight felony charges on April 7 - including charges of probation violation, domestic violence, child endangerment and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Jimenez owns and operates the Fitness Factory at 999 W. Spain St. in Sonoma.

Jimenez is being held without bail on two felonies and was assigned a $500,000 bail for the six other felony charges and one misdemeanor, according to the county Sheriff’s Office arrest record. He is being held at the Adult Main Detention Facility in Santa Rosa.

Jimenez, 44, will appear in courtroom 13 in Santa Rosa at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 to face charges that include probation violation, domestic violence, owning and negligently storing a firearm while on probation, including ammunition, using a firearm while committing a felony, child endangerment and vandalism. Jimenez is being represented in court by Glen Ellen criminal law attorney John LemMon.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide further details of the April 7 arrest.

Jimenez had a past conviction in 2020 for conspiracy to commit theft or fraud, which was why he was currently on probation, and subject to search and seizure.

Jimenez bought the Fitness Factory in 2014, when it was located at 19310 Sonoma Highway.

