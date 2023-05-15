Sonoma Highway crash injures man, juvenile

A man and child were extricated from their Acura Integra and hospitalized this weekend after the sedan was broadsided by a GMC pickup truck at an intersection along Sonoma Highway, officials said Sunday.

A white GMC Sierra was heading east on Highway 12 Saturday night when its driver pulled into the northbound turn lane at Los Alamos Road.

As the driver made a left into the intersection, which has a traffic light, and entered the westbound lanes, the pickup truck collided with the Acura’s driver’s side, said Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin.

Santa Rosa firefighters and police responded to the crash, which was reported at about 7:40 p.m. The sedan had sustained significant damage, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

After about 10 minutes, firefighters extricated the child, who was on the passenger’s side of the Acura.

The child had suffered minor injuries, while the man suffered critical injuries to his head, Mahurin said, adding that despite the severity of his wounds the man was expected to live.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

The three occupants of the GMC were all evaluated for injuries and then released, Lowenthal said.

The GMC’s driver was not intoxicated and remained at the scene following the crash, Mahurin said.

Santa Rosa police are still investigating the crash to determine which driver had the right of way.

Speed does not seem to be a factor in the collision, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.