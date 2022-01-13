Sonoma institutions pivot with COVID, county mandate

As omicron continues to surge, both locally and nationally, Sonoma Valley’s public-facing institutions have found their own ways to respond the the changing state and county mandates.

City of Sonoma

The city announced last week that it would move all of its public meetings back to Zoom. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, City Hall will only be open by appointment (call 707-938-3681), to limit the number of people in the building.

“All visitors with an appointment must wear a medical-grade surgical mask, N95 or KN95. If a visitor does not have an appropriate face covering, a surgical mask will be provided,” according to a notice from the City.

However, it will move forward with its public celebration of Olympian Nikita Duccaroz on Saturday, Jan. 15. “The festivities begin with a Devils Darlin’s Car Cruise that will start at 1:15 p.m. in Eldridge, travel through Glen Ellen, the Springs, and end in the Sonoma Plaza ‘horseshoe’ in front of City Hall at 2 p.m. The public is invited to come out at any point along the driving route to cheer on the local Olympian as she drives by,” the city’s website says. (Find the route at sonomacity.org.)

City events manager Lisa Jason said, “ ... the team felt that there was plenty of space for people to social distance outside. Attendance will most likely be affected due to the newest concerns regarding omicron variant.”

Sonoma Community Center

“In light of the new health order issued by the County of Sonoma, the Sonoma Community Center is postponing in-person classes until mid-February,” said Executive Director Charlotte Hajer, adding that current students should look for an email with additional information. The center will offer a variety of virtual classes in the interim to keep both children and adults entertained while at home (see the list on B8).

While county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase did not issue a shelter-in-place order, her department is suggesting that people voluntarily stay home during the surge. Large events, defined at 100 people outdoors or 50 people indoors, are currently prohibited until mid-February.

“Our open studios in ceramics and printmaking will remain open, but limit capacity to a maximum of two studio users at a time,” Hajer explained, adding that participants will have to present their vaccination card or a negative COVID test result. “The Sonoma Community Center has always required that masks be worn indoors; we will now specifically require anyone inside the building to wear a KN95 or nonsurgical N95.”

Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance

Executive Director Susie Gallo said mentoring services are continuing, with COVID protocols in place.

“So far the COVID cases have affected us only in that so many students are absent. Our mentors are sticking with them though and scheduling Zoom meetings again since the kiddos are stuck at home with no distance learning,” she said.

Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma Valley

The club has continually offered families critical child care and enrichment services since the beginning of the pandemic. All staff who are not essential to services, like the administrative team, are working remotely. The club has implemented a variety of protocols to assist members in still accessing programs, but this latest variant of COVID has changed a few things.

“The junior basketball league will be postponed,” said Vice President of Development and Marketing Michael Irvine.

The futsal/indoor soccer program have been canceled, however. “Unfortunately we couldn’t figure out a way to do those safely,” Irvine said.

The club’s major annual fundraiser, the Sweetheart Auction, will channel Freddy Mercury this year while celebrating Mike & Mary Schuh. The event was moved to Friday, March 5, and tickets are available now at bgcsonoma.org/sweetheart.

“We’re hoping it’s safe to have an in-person Sweetheart,” Irvine said. “We rely on those funds, so we really hope to be back in person.”