The Sonoma International Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the stars Wednesday night for the premiere of ‘Jules,’ starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris and Zoe Winters.

The premiere of Jules is the first of over 100 movies to be played over the 5-day festival in Sonoma, which will host showings at the Sebastiani Theatre, the Sonoma Community Center and Prime Cinemas.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.