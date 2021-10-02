Sonoma Magazine and its editor Abigail Peterson win national awards

Sonoma Magazine is the recipient of two awards in the 2021 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, which recognizes excellence in the publishing industry.

The magazine received special recognition for Overall Editorial Excellence in the city and regional category, and Editor in Chief Abigail Peterson was named Editorial Director of the Year.

“I’m just over the moon,” Peterson said. “This is a job I feel very deeply in my heart. It’s not just a job for me ― it’s what I truly love to do. I love telling the stories of the people in the community, and I feel like it’s such a privilege to get to do that. Sonoma County is the place that I chose to be to raise my own family.”

The contest is organized by Folio Magazine, a New York-based trade magazine focused on publishing trends and strategies.

Sonoma Magazine also is an Eddie finalist in seven categories focused on editorial content. Winners are to be announced Oct. 14 at an awards gala in New York City.

“Abigail is not only exceptional in her craft as the magazine’s editor, she is also able to capture the essence of this great county through the magazine’s pages like few others could,” said Steve Childs, president and publisher of Sonoma Magazine. “With Abby’s direction, our talented editorial team puts out a wonderful mix of stories large and small, and it’s what our readers in Sonoma County and throughout northern California find so captivating issue after issue.”

Among other categories, the magazine is a finalist for Best Full Issue among city and regional magazine for its January/February 2021 Resilience issue.

Two stories, “The Anxious Season” and “Burn It On Our Terms,“ also are finalists for Long-form Feature Content among city and regional publications.

“As journalists, we’re not in the business of pursuing awards. But when peers in our industry recognize our team’s hard work and commitment to our readers, it’s just a wonderful feeling,” said Richard Green, Press Democrat editor and chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns Sonoma Magazine.

“We’re honored by the recognition of our strong visual storytelling, writing and design that define each edition of Sonoma Magazine. The team puts its heart into every issue for our readers and the communities and advertisers the magazine serves. It’s a terrific honor to be named winner in the Overall Editorial Excellence category, but it wouldn’t happen without those who make it happen – from the writers and our designer, to the photographers and, of course, its editor in chief.

“And Abigail Peterson is one of the finest magazine editors in the country,” Green added. “Her passion for Sonoma County is unmatched. And her dedication to the pursuit of meaningful journalism that captures the beauty, the stories and the unique individuals that define our slice of Northern California is unparalleled. She’s a talented editor and a wonderful leader on our SMI content team.”

Sonoma Media Investments owns Sonoma Magazine, as well as The Press Democrat, Petaluma Argus-Courier, Sonoma Index-Tribune and North Bay Business Journal.

“The Folio Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the publishing industry and we are very proud of Abigail’s recognition,” said Steve Falk, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments. “To be named Editorial Director of the Year and Sonoma Magazine be named Overall Editorial Excellence is a crowning achievement. These awards reflect Abby’s passion and commitment to bringing Sonoma Magazine readers the best in regional journalism.”

Visit Sonoma magazine's website at sonomamag.com.