Sonoma Magazine earns coveted ‘General Excellence’ award in national competition

It’s official: Sonoma Magazine is one of America’s best.

The publication Monday received the coveted “General Excellence” award – the top national honor for city and regional magazines – in St. Louis at the City and Regional Magazine Association’s annual conference.

Sonoma Magazine has been a General Excellence finalist each of the past seven years, and Monday’s win follows similar awards in 2016 and 2019.

Publisher Steve Childs credited Abigail Peterson, Sonoma Magazine’s editor-in-chief, and freelance designer, Ryan Mesheau, for brilliant content and design in the six-times-a-year publication.

“I couldn’t be more proud or happier for them,” Childs said, adding Peterson “has put her own stamp of journalistic excellence” on the magazine.

“My husband and I chose to raise our family here in Sonoma, and I just think there's no better place in the world: the gorgeousness of our landscapes, the sheer number of fascinating and creative people who surround us, the way our community rallies around a challenge like wildfire,” Peterson said. “That's why my work is so meaningful to me, and why I consider it such a privilege to tell the stories we get to tell in this magazine."

Sonoma Magazine edged similar city/state lifestyle magazines from Columbus, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa; Honolulu; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Judges lauded the magazine’s “honest, solid reporting” that reflected a keen understanding of Sonoma County’s uniqueness. It’s “so well done (that it) makes me want to go.”

Sonoma Magazine is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat. Its chief content officer, Richard A. Green, credited Peterson for crafting a content vision that reflects the unique beauty of Sonoma County.

“I’ve been blessed to work in several markets around the country, and I’ve never experienced the kindness and authenticity of the people who live here and overall beauty that defines Sonoma County,” Green said. “Sonoma Magazines strives to capture those qualities in every issue, and I’m so happy the compelling work spearheaded by Abby, with contributions from Ryan, our writers and photographers is being recognized at a national level.”