Sonoma man gets 19 years in prison for molesting young relative

A Sonoma man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday for repeatedly molesting a 9-year-old relative over the course of at least a year while she was under his care.

David Jimenez, 36, pleaded no contest to one charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and a second charge of performing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 in August, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities learned about the case when the 9-year-old girl’s mother found inappropriate material on the girl’s phone. The girl told her mother that a relative had shown her the material.

Investigators later learned that Jimenez had molested the girl repeatedly while he was responsible for watching her.

“This defendant used his position of trust and confidence to groom this young girl,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement. “These were calculated acts and betrayed not only the victim, but her family as well.”

Jimenez will be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life as part of the sentence.

