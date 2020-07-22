Sonoma man dies when truck runs off Napa Road

A 62-year-old Sonoma man died early Wednesday when the truck he was driving left the road and crashed off Napa Road east of Sonoma.

The man, identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as Patrick Jauron, was towing a 2019 HTLN Elkridge fifth wheel trailer in his 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 truck when the trailer ran off Napa Road near Burndale Road at 5:15 a.m.

It wasn’t known yet how fast the truck was traveling, CHP Officer Marc Renspurger said.

The truck went off the roadway and traveled through several properties before coming to rest, Renspurger said.

Emergency medical personnel treated Jauron but he died at the scene.

“There is the possibility this collision was caused by a medical condition,” Renspurger said. “We won’t know for certain until an autopsy is performed.”

