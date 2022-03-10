Novato man on trial in alleged Sonoma County rape, kidnapping of San Francisco woman testifies

One of the two North Bay men on trial in the alleged 2018 attack on a San Francisco woman who was abducted then raped and beaten as she was driven to Sonoma County told jurors he wound up in San Francisco because he’d decided to give a co-worker a ride.

Testifying in Spanish, with the help of an interpreter who conveyed his statements to the jury in English, Fredi Lopez-Flores took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.

Dressed in a pink, plaid button-down shirt with his hair in a low ponytail, the 37-year-old Novato man recounted the night of the alleged attack at the prompting of his attorney, Gabriel Quinnan.

“He was asking me to do him a favor and give him a ride into San Francisco so that he could pick up money from some cock fights,” he said of his co-defendant, Christian Quintero.

But once the pair got to San Francisco, Lopez-Flores said, it soon turned into a night on the town.

He and Quintero are charged with numerous crimes, including kidnapping, robbery and multiple counts related to rape. Lopez-Flores is charged with 17 felonies and 47 enhancements. Quintero, 27, of Sonoma, is charged with 21 felonies and 24 sentencing enhancements.

Both men have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could each be sentenced to life in prison.

The prosecution, which rested its case prior to Lopez-Flores’ testimony Wednesday, has argued that the men brutally abducted the woman who was waiting for a rideshare to take her to her Richmond District home, assaulted her as they drove her to the city of Sonoma and raped her once they arrived.

The defense has countered that the woman’s drunken state that evening, her lapses in memory and failure to identify the defendants in multiple lineups shows that her account of the incident — and who was involved — is unreliable.

On the stand, Lopez-Flores said he drove Quintero, who worked at the same bakery, to Quintero’s cousin’s house in the city. He said he did not have a license, so he was anxious to get back to the North Bay as soon as possible.

He said he drove Quintero and Quintero’s cousin to a disco, a friend’s birthday party and another bar before dropping off the cousin. Then, Lopez-Flores said, Quintero asked him for one last favor before they returned over the Golden Gate Bridge: to pick up his girlfriend.

“He comes back with a lady ... and I turn to the lady and say, ‘This is your boyfriend?’” Lopez-Flores said. “And she says, ‘Yeah.’”

Though testimony ended there and will continue Thursday morning, Quinnan’s line of questioning and Lopez-Flores’ answers suggest he intends to convince the jury that his participation in any events of that night was minimal.

Before Lopez-Flores took the stand, prosecutors called the accuser — referred to in court only as Jane Doe — to complete her testimony, which began Tuesday. She continued to outline in gruesome detail the sexual assault and injuries she suffered.

Pausing often to cry silently, the woman’s testimony was emotional and painstaking.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Fisher showed her photos of her body taken during the sexual assault exam following the incident and asked her to explain who gave her each of the injuries pictured.

Fisher also asked her to describe how she felt during the attack.

“Completely disgusted,” the woman answered, tears in her eyes. “But ... I wanted to go home. (I) just thought about how I can be alive and not be murdered. Maybe if I just pretend to be dead like that, I can make it home.”

In cross-examination, defense attorneys Quinnan and Nicholas Sandler pressed her on her level of intoxication that night, which they contended caused lapses in her memory and inconsistencies between her prior statements and court testimony.

In particular, they questioned her “blackout” between getting into her first Uber and coming to in Lopez-Flores’ car.

“Do you agree with me that (intoxication) affects your ability to perceive events?” Quinnan asked her.

The defense also focused on the three photo lineups of suspects that detectives had presented her during their investigation, in which the woman did not positively identify the defendants. In the first lineup, she told investigators that the mugshot of her first Uber driver the night of the assault most closely resembled her attackers.

“Did you think it was important to select the correct people, given this was a criminal investigation?” Sandler asked. “And the people you selected, you believed had kidnapped and raped you?”

To both questions, the woman answered yes.

“Until this day, you couldn’t personally identify your assailants?” Quinnan asked.

The woman responded to many of these questions and assertions that her memory suffered in the immediate aftermath because she was in “great shock.”

“As time passed by, my memories came a bit more clear,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.