Sonoma man turns empty field into holiday wonderland

A meticulously handcrafted 7-foot-tall wooden Santa Claus and a pair of even taller candy canes welcome visitors to a walk-through winter wonderland in Sonoma Valley.

Dillon Stall, 28, designed the festive holiday display featuring some 200 figures, from beloved Christmas characters like Frosty the Snowman and Santa’s reindeer to “Star Wars” heroes and villains.

Free and open to the public — social distancing and face masks required — the display covers about three-quarters of an acre at his grandfather’s country property in El Verano. Passersby can’t miss the twinkling lights or the 12-foot-tall grinning Bumble, otherwise known as the Abominable Snow Monster of the North from the 1964 classic TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

With holiday music, snowflakes dancing from light projectors and three pathways offering numerous holiday vignettes, “Deck the Halls with the Stalls” provides old-fashioned holiday fun.

“I want people to see it and be happy and feel like a kid again,” said Stall, a Sonoma resident who works as a wastewater treatment plant operator in Sausalito. He’s a huge fan of Disneyland and hopes his efforts evoke the magic of the Anaheim theme park when its every corner is decked out for Christmas. “That’s all I’ve tried to create. Something amazing.”

There are numerous Disney characters throughout the display, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse holding candy canes next to a Christmas tree, one of nine artificial trees featured. Additionally, strands of blue lights extend 30 feet high to form a holiday tree, the display’s tallest attraction. An area is dubbed “Dillonland — The Jolliest Place on Earth.”

This year especially, Stall said, the wonderland offers an escape from stress and worry as the coronavirus pandemic surges and people continue to be isolated from loved ones.

“Everybody is so sad. Come here to forget about it for 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.

Stall said the holiday display is a family effort — a collaborative gift to share goodwill. He began stringing lights and setting up displays at his sister Kaylin Stall’s Sonoma Valley home several years ago. As his effort grew, he moved last year to decorate his grandfather’s spacious property.

Paul Koeller, who is in his 80s, not only provides the space for his grandson but also helps set up the attraction. An eight-car Christmas train made from wine barrels honors the patriarch; it’s called the Koeller Express. Koeller’s vintage 1940s tractor and cart also are part of the display, festooned with lights and “Star Wars” characters.

Stall’s mother, Karen Koeller Stall, a Sonoma Valley landscape artist who paints in acrylics, helps bring her son’s ideas to life. He gives her photos and she sketches the figures on wood. Gary Stall, Dillon’s father, uses a jigsaw to cut out his wife’s characters, which she paints freehand.

Her contributions include several murals, including one of frolicking penguins in a snowy scene complete with an igloo and sledding polar bears. It’s the backdrop for an icy showcase where 100 feet of plastic dropcloth shimmers under rope lights and other illuminations.

In addition to the countless cutout characters his parents created, Stall’s wonderland includes inflatable snowmen and Santas. Stormtroopers stand across from Warner Bros. cartoon characters. The scene with Wile E. Coyote and Bugs Bunny has special meaning to Stall, who drives a classic 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.

Visitors can watch for the Flintstones; the Peanuts Gang; Woody, Buzz Lightyear and pals from “Toy Story”; Winnie the Pooh and friends; and characters from “Peter Pan,” “Shrek” and “Despicable Me,” among others. Stall’s girlfriend, Olivia Tsegeletos, helped out with several attractions, including the menacing stars from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Stall’s aunt and uncle have shared items and “really nice people have donated nice things, so that’s cool, too,” he said.

There are gingerbread men, including a pair with cutout faces for photo opportunities. Visitors also can peek out from a penguin and a snowman, or opt for a group shot aboard a sleigh cleverly fashioned from unexpected materials including garden benches and a pair of skis. Also watch for a merry-go-round, a gigantic inflatable 49ers helmet and a storage shed staged as a living room from the 1983 comedy film “A Christmas Story.” Check out the handwritten note to Santa from Ralphie and a replica of the iconic leg lamp featured in the movie.

Among this year’s new offerings are scenes from Whoville from the Dr. Seuss holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Karen Koeller Stall painted everyone from the surly Grinch to sweet Cindy Lou Who, plus the homes where the townsfolk live and a towering snowy mountainside easily recognizable by those familiar with the story.

Twenty-nine lighted arches painted in candy cane stripes are set around the walkways, where seemingly countless strands of lights illuminate the scenes. This year Stall added 2,500 feet of twinkling lights. He’s converted to nearly all LED lights, saving money on electricity. He estimates he’s spent about $10,000 on holiday décor. He watches Facebook Marketplace for deals (and recently scored five blow mold Christmas figures) and is grateful for people like his sister, who salvaged a vintage Santa Claus tossed on the side of the road.

Stall has long enjoyed Christmas; he admits he “believed in Santa until I was almost 14. (My parents) did such a good job keeping it going.”

On a recent chilly night, wearing his 49ers jacket and a Santa hat, Stall was joined by his father to greet visitors. This year Gary Stall positioned light strings into a big, colorful heart near the display entrance. “We all need a little hope,” he said. “Seeing little kids go through laughing and giggling lifts you right up.”

Dillon Stall is happy to share some holiday magic with visitors of all ages. Despite the expense and the long hours — it takes several people about six weeks to complete the wonderland — it’s all worth it. “I think I’ve hit what I was looking for,” he said. “I’m proud of it.”

Visit “Deck the Halls with the Stalls” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 at 1229 Grove St., Sonoma Valley. Gates may be closed on rainy nights. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission; donations accepted.