Sonoma man who fired at sheriff’s deputies sentenced to 21 years in prison

A Sonoma Valley man who opened fire on sheriff’s deputies in downtown Sonoma last October was seeking to engage them in a gun battle to end his life, prosecutors said late Friday.

Convicted shooter Nathan Smart’s reported motive was disclosed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office for the first time in its evening announcement that Smart was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

Smart, 44, was convicted June 21 after reaching a deal with prosecutors in Sonoma County Superior Court that included pleading no contest to one count of assault on a police officer with a gun.

Hours before the Oct. 15 shooting, Smart had threatened to kill his mother in his Boyes Hot Springs home and himself, according to the authorities.

Deputies sent to the address found him later after receiving reports of a man breaking car windows on West Napa Street, and of an armed man throwing chairs at a limousine on First Street West, near Sonoma’s busy downtown Plaza, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

When he shot at deputies on West Napa Street, Smart was seeking to spur a gun battle that would end his life, Smart said in a statement for his pre-sentence report, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Smart originally had been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, cruelty to an elderly person and possession of a zip gun, or homemade firearm.

His conviction stems from a series of events that culminated with an encounter with two Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 15.

“I commend the sheriff’s deputies for keeping the residents of Sonoma safe from Mr. Smart’s dangerous behavior while armed with a homemade firearm,” District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. “Mr. Smart’s actions put lives at risk. I am thankful that no one was seriously injured. Given Mr. Smart’s criminal history and the danger that he presents to the community, the 21-year prison sentence is entirely appropriate.”

The series of events began at 6:45 p.m. when Smart threatened to shoot his mother and himself at a home in the 18000 block of Clayton Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Sonoma.

Smart was not there when sheriff’s deputies arrived and they conducted a search for him through the area.

Later that night, deputies received a report of someone breaking the windows out of cars and of businesses in the 200 block of West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma.

They encountered Smart, who opened fire on a sheriff’s deputy. Detectives would later find that Smart’s gun appeared to be made of pipe and black tape, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department, which investigated the incident.

The deputy returned fire as Smart fled. He emerged from an alleyway and a second deputy opened fire, striking Smart two or three times.

Neither deputy was injured and Smart spent weeks receiving treatment at UC Davis Medical Center.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, investigators searched Smart’s home and found more parts for a homemade gun similar to the one used in the shooting.

There were also “melted-down objects which appeared to be projectiles for his homemade weapons,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Due to previous convictions, Smart was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Past convictions include one for vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 8, 1999. It involved the deaths of two young women killed months earlier after Smart crashed into them in Santa Rosa.

Investigators at the time said Smart’s blood alcohol content was 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit, when he drove through a red light and hit the car occupied by Megan White and Chrissy Hagle.

White and Hagle, both 18, had graduated a month earlier from El Molino High School.

