Sonoma man's bail set at $11 million in child sexual assault case

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2021, 12:58PM

A Sonoma man who was charged this week in a child sexual assault case is being held in Sonoma County Jail in lieu of $11.1 million bail.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raul Mejia Bravo, 36, on four felony sex crime charges on Monday, said spokeswoman Misti Wood.

He remained in custody on Wednesday.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch has filed 14 felony charges against Mejia Bravo, according to Wood. They include five counts of sexual acts with a child age 10 or younger, three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor, two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one count of use of obscene material.

The sheriff’s office declined to discuss further details of the case. Wood said details were being withheld in order to protect the victim from further psychological distress.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

