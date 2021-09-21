Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds CEO steps down, will take similar role in Cloverdale

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds CEO Allison Keaney will step down from her post after accepting a similar role at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, she announced last week.

Keaney, a Novato native whose kids regularly showed at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, said the move to Cloverdale, a small northern Sonoma County city with a fair operation roughly half the size of Petaluma’s, came after much thought.

“I wasn’t looking to leave. But somebody called me up – it was the CEO of Cloverdale (Citrus Fair), who wanted to know if I would be interested in applying to their open position,” Keaney said, referring to Katie Young, who recently became executive director of the John Jordan Foundation. “After doing four evacuations and getting us through COVID…it’s been a rough couple of years.”

Keaney’s decision leaves the Petaluma Fairgrounds without its top official just as negotiations over the fairgrounds’ lease extension are set to begin with the city of Petaluma, but fair leaders say they’re confident in the district’s ability to move talks forward.

In a news release announcing Keaney’s departure, which will come at the end of September, 4th District Agricultural Association President Lois Moore said the leadership shakeup won’t impact ongoing discussions.

“We remain fully involved and engaged in this process,” Moore said in the release. “There will be no hiccup in leadership and involvement for this critical issue.”

Through Keaney, Moore declined an interview request regarding the district’s plans for filling the position, citing the agency’s policy of deferring to the district CEO.

A job posting has been up for an undetermined amount of time. The application deadline for the position, which will pay $7,937-$9,717 monthly, is Thursday.

In a statement Monday, Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn touted the partnership between the two entities, which have been at loggerheads amid fair officials’ push to extend the lease.

“We’ve enjoyed a wonderful partnership with the current CEO and hope that continues with her successor,” Flynn said.

Keaney, who has served as CEO of the Petaluma Fairgrounds since March 2018, said after leaving her post she plans to devote more energy to Friends of the Petaluma Fairgrounds, a newly formed advocacy organization pushing the city to extend the fairgrounds’ lease beyond Dec. 31, 2023.

The group, formed in January, has hosted forums, organized letter-writing campaigns and outreach seeking to “Save the Fairgrounds” in the face of what fairgrounds supporters suspect is an effort by city leaders to scale back or significantly alter traditional fair activities at the 55-acre site near the heart of downtown Petaluma.

Keaney said her decision to leave her position is no cause for alarm for fairgrounds supporters.

“I don’t think so at all. That’s why I’m going to be moving over to work with Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.” Keaney said. “I will be more active in that capacity.”

Ahead of the planned restart of negotiations and public outreach this fall over the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma officials have asked the 4th District Agricultural Association to lay bare the agency’s books, submitting requests for everything from master facilities lists and employee rosters to prospective plans for a smaller fair footprint.

The city’s July 21 request for records sparked trepidation among fair supporters who have read between the lines to confirm long-held fears that the city would seek to upend fairgrounds use and tradition.

“The request for plans on how we will decrease our footprint tells us that our fair will be changing drastically,” Keaney said at the time. “We currently use all of the property for the fair as it is produced right now, so we will have to have some hard discussions about what we eliminate that won’t drastically impact our attendance. But in reality, we can’t really plan until we know how much space will be left for us.”

Before COVID-19 struck, the Sonoma-Marin Fair maintained steady attendance and revenue numbers, regularly topping 60,000 attendees and more than $600,000 in revenue for the annual, five-day fair, according to numbers provided by Keaney.

But the 4th District Agricultural Association, which has paid the city $1 per year to lease the property since 1973, relies on a variety of subleases – a school, a race track, a coffee shop and more – to supplement its $2 million annual budget.

Still, the property has long been a safe harbor in emergencies, and fair supporters tout the agency’s $500,000 annual maintenance budget and $12 million per year economic impact as indicators of a successful operation.

