Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds seeking to hire new CEO

The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds board of directors has opened recruitment for a new CEO, filling the role being vacated by Allison Keaney.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds as its CEO since early 2018. Through great fairs, beloved events, four evacuation shelters and much COVID support, I have been blessed to collaborate with great partners, staff, volunteers, and community organizations,” she said.

Keaney will be taking the helm at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.

The full position announcement is available on the Sonoma-Marin Fair website: https://www.sonoma-marinfair.org/employment/ Applications close on Sept 23.

The 60-acre fairgrounds supports year-round businesses, public events and private parties.

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds board President Lois Moore said members would be working with Petaluma on its fairgrounds lease review.

“There will be no hiccup in leadership and involvement for this critical issue,” she said.

