Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership launches ‘Saving Water Challenge’

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership has launched a water conservation challenge that enters participants into a drawing for several prizes, including a high-efficiency toilet and washing machine, according to a news release from Sonoma Water.

Other prizes include a smart irrigation controller, smart home water monitor, gift certificate to a car wash and a rainwater catchment system.

To enter the challenge, residents of Sonoma and Marin counties must agree to follow as many water-saving tips as possible from this list. Advice includes taking 5-minute showers, defrosting food in the refrigerator instead of the sink and avoiding new plantings during the drought.

Once residents choose the tips they plan to follow, they will be asked to provide their name, address, contact information and water provider to be entered into the drawing.

All entries must be submitted by July 31.

Residents should be at least 18 years old and receive water from one of the following providers:

California American Water – Larkfield

Valley of the Moon Water District

North Marin Water District

Marin Water

City of Cloverdale

City of Cotati

City of Healdsburg

City of Petaluma

City of Rohnert Park

City of Santa Rosa

City of Sonoma

Town of Windsor

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership represents more than a dozen North Bay water utilities who are collaborating to promote efficient water use, according to its website.

For more information about the challenge, visit savingwaterpartnership.org/challenge/.