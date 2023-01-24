Sonoma, Mendocino counties need volunteers for homeless count

Early Friday morning, volunteers will fan out across Sonoma County to conduct the annual point-in-time census of homeless people in the county.

Volunteers are still needed for “The Count,” set for 5 to 10 a.m., to help record the number of homeless people in Sonoma County and complete surveys.

The purpose of the annual homeless census in cities and counties across the state is to get an accurate tally of unsheltered people in a specific area, to better direct resources to them and meet requirements for government funding to address homelessness.

The counts are usually carried out in the evenings or early mornings to get the most accurate count possible, while homeless people have found a place to stop and sleep for the night. Volunteers walk or drive streets throughout the county to conduct the count.

“We usually have anywhere from 75 to 100 people who volunteer,” said Sonoma County Continuum of Care Coordinator Michael Gause. In addition to those volunteers are some paid workers, making for “well over 100 people” recording the count, he said.

“It’s a wide variety of folks, people from the community, people from nonprofits,” Gause said of the types of people who tend to volunteer. “It’s a pretty diverse crowd.”

To register to volunteer in Sonoma County, visit bit.ly/3J993vL.

Since 2015, Sonoma County has been conducting its homeless census and survey annually. It was previously done bi-annually, according to the county. The count is necessary for the county to receive federal homeless assistance funds.

Last year, there were 2,893 homeless and unsheltered people in Sonoma County, according to the count.

Mendocino County is also looking for volunteers for its annual count, set to start at sunset Wednesday and continuing on through Thursday morning. To register to volunteer in Mendocino County, visit mendocino.pointintime.info.

In Mendocino County, last year’s count reported that there were 560 unsheltered people in the county.

The findings of the point-in-time reports not only show how many homeless people there are in the particular counties, but give demographic background such as gender, race and the presence of children.

