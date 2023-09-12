At parks and fire stations, schools and plazas, people young and old gathered across Sonoma and Napa counties and the wider North Coast on Monday to pay tribute and look back 22 years to the attacks of Sept. 11.

“As time elapses, it is all of our responsibility to continue to remember and honor all of the tragic loss that occurred that fateful day,” said American Canyon Fire Chief Geoff Belyea told a small gathering of first responders, community members and city officials at the city’s police and fire headquarters.

In Sonoma, as they have since the first year after the 2001 attacks, students at St. Francis Solano School marked the anniversary by planting flags and extending tributes with local firefighters and first responders.

It was a day to recall the importance of both solace and solidarity.

“There was loss, but there was a coming together of community, a renewal of the soul of our country as we faced the tragedy together,” Rev. Kaye Whitney said before a crowd of over 100 people at Napa’s 9/11 Memorial Garden.

“There was a recognition of the reality that we are not immune to the horrors of war, and it allows us to have empathy for and with those who are dealing with war and the aftereffects of war.”

Staff Writer Emma Molloy contributed reporting.