North Bay residents will get a glimpse of summer weather later this week as temperatures heat up the 90s and offshore winds whip into the valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, temperatures will climb from the 70s to the upper 80s, possibly approaching the 90s, said Dial Hoang, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Santa Rosa could get up to 88 degrees Friday, which is about 14 degrees higher than the average high temperature in May, Hoang said.

Napa is predicted to see a high of 87 degrees, while Cloverdale and Calistoga could get up to 89 degrees and St. Helena could see 90 and 91 degree-temperatures Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will increase with most areas forecast to see highs in the 70s , 80s and may even exceed 90° across the interior by the end of the week. The exception will be along the immediate coast, where temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/HIXpHWE8fB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 7, 2024

Areas near the coast will top out in the lower 70s, with Bodega Bay at 73 degrees Thursday and 71 degrees Friday, and Jenner at 72 degrees Friday and Saturday.

As temperatures rise , an easterly offshore breeze will sweep through the region.

Gusts of up to 25 mph in the valleys and possibly 50 mph in the interior mountains will dry out some of the moisture left by last weekend’s rain showers. But fire risk is low, Hoang said.

“We aren't as concerned about fire risk as we would be a little bit later in the season,” he said, adding that many fire fuels ares till pretty hydrated from recent rains.

The biggest risk, Hoang said, will be the heat.

Residents, especially those of vulnerable populations like people who work outside, as well as older and younger people, should stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade to avoid overexertion or sickness.

