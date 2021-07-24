Sonoma, Napa wine regions well represented among USA Today’s ‘10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2021’ nominees

Sonoma and Napa counties are heavily featured on USA Today’s “Best of Wine” nominee lists for its “10Best Readers' Choice Awards 2021.”

With categories like best wine regions, winery restaurants and even hotels in Wine Country, voting is now open for people to select their favorites.

To vote on your wine favorites, visit bit.ly/3zuM32n. Voting ends on Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. PST. There will be 10 winners per category.

The Sonoma Coast, Russian River Valley and Napa Valley are all nominated for the best wine region category, out of more than 250 grape-growing regions in North America.

In the best Wine Country hotel category, local nominees include Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena and Timber Cove Resort in Jenner.

The “Best in Wine” contest also gave wine festival Yountville Live a nod in the best wine festival category.

Sonoma and Napa counties dominated in the “best tasting room” category. Nominees include Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga, Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, Corner 103 in Sonoma, Davis Family Vineyards in Healdsburg, Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg, Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena and Pax Winery in Sebastopol.

“The quality of a tasting room can make or break a wine tasting. A comfortable, elegant tasting room with a knowledgeable staff can elevate the entire experience,” USA Today wrote.

In the list of top wine tours in North America, Bliss Wine Tours in Sonoma and Napa made the cut, along with Healdsburg Wine Tours, Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa Valley Wine Trolley, North Bay Wine Tours in a Tesla, Perata Luxury Tours in Napa and, finally, Platypus Wine Tours in Napa and Sonoma.

In the best winery restaurant category, USA Today included The J Bubble Room at J Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg.

Local spots were also highlighted in the list of best winery tours. These include the tours at Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg, B Cellars Winery in Napa, Belden Barns in Santa Rosa, Benzinger Family Winery in Glen Ellen, Chimney Rock in Napa, Cline Cellars in Sonoma, Crocker & Starr in St. Helena, Gundlach Bundschu in Sonoma, Schramsberg Vineyards in Calistoga, Small Vines Wines in Sebastopol and St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa.