Sonoma neighbors rally to save pregnant pig

In late July, Sonoma was buzzing about a different kind of wildlife roaming the neighborhood. The residents of Sonoma Mountain’s Diamond A subdivision were used to sharing the terrain with deer, coyotes, foxes, wild cats, squirrels and rattlesnakes.

But a drove of pigs was another story.

“At first we thought they were wild pigs who somehow found their way to our neighborhood in search of food or water,” said Michelle Vidro, a Diamond A neighbor.

But a visit from animal services determined the pigs were not feral at all. These were domestic, potbelly pigs, abandoned by an owner to fend for themselves.

Unfortunately, this scenario is all too familiar to local animal rescue organizations.

“Next to roosters, potbelly pigs are by far the animals we get the most requests to take in,” said Kaleigh Rhoads, operations manager at Charlie’s Acres farm animal sanctuary in Sonoma Valley. “There is a lot of misinformation about how big these pigs will get and their needs, so they often become unwanted as they age. The bulk of this misinformation comes from breeders who claim to be selling ‘teacup pigs,’ which really don’t exist. Some breeders have even gone so far as to provide diet plans for new pig parents that essentially malnourished them so that they stay smaller.”

A lack of food, a lack of water and a lack of regard for the local speed limit had Diamond A residents concerned for the herd’s welfare. Three of the four potbelly pigs were caught and relocated. But one quick-hoofed sow evaded capture for almost a week.

“She’d show up at our house every morning at the same time for food and water,” said Teri Hansen. Two things were clear to Teri and her husband, Bart Hansen. “This was not a wild pig. We could tell she’d been around farm animals by the way our horse and dogs interacted with her.”

The other thing the Hansens noticed was that this little piggy was pregnant.

The Hansens contacted Charlie’s Acres, and they worked together to catch the pregnant piggy. Every morning, mama pig would show up around 6 a.m., the Hansens would call Charlie’s Acres, and the rescue team would come out with treats. After a week of this routine, they were finally able to coax her onto a truck and take her to safety.

“We named her Gretel because we lured her out of the woods with crumbs,” said Rhoads.

As soon as Gretel settled into her new home, she began building a nest. On Aug. 16, between 3 and 4 p.m., she delivered eight healthy baby pigs. Charlie’s Acres was able to find sponsors for the piglets in just one day through social media. The nonprofit welcomes donations toward the care and feeding of Gretel and her babies, as well as for the 140 other animals living in their sanctuary.

“We have other potbelly pigs here who were purchased as ‘teacup pigs’ and grew to be 150 pounds,” said Rhoads. “Even though their families loved them, they weren’t prepared to care for them. And when they tried to rehome their beloved family pet, many people who responded to their ad expressed plans to eat them. Potbellies are intelligent and clean and have the potential to make great pets, but you really have to do your research on their needs, and of course, adopt.”