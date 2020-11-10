Sonoma, other Bay Area counties issue guidance for holiday travel, gatherings amid pandemic

On Monday, Sonoma County joined other San Francisco Bay Area counties in putting out a public health advisory discouraging large gatherings and holiday travel in the coming weeks. The advisory also urges residents who travel outside the Bay Area to self-quarantine for 14 days after they return if their trip puts them at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

The advisory also recommends holding virtual gatherings or holiday parties with family and friends or limiting gatherings to no more than 12 people from no more than three households.

In Sonoma County, 146 people have died from COVID-19.

Read the advisory here.