Subscribe

Sonoma, other Bay Area counties issue guidance for holiday travel, gatherings amid pandemic

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 10, 2020, 12:28PM
Updated 9 hours ago

On Monday, Sonoma County joined other San Francisco Bay Area counties in putting out a public health advisory discouraging large gatherings and holiday travel in the coming weeks. The advisory also urges residents who travel outside the Bay Area to self-quarantine for 14 days after they return if their trip puts them at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

The advisory also recommends holding virtual gatherings or holiday parties with family and friends or limiting gatherings to no more than 12 people from no more than three households.

In Sonoma County, 146 people have died from COVID-19.

Read the advisory here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine