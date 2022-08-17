Sonoma pet resource center gets $10,000 grant

Pets Lifeline, a Sonoma resource center that reunites pets with owners and provides veterinary support, among other things, has received a $10,300 grant.

The facility was one of several animal shelters in the Bay Area and the Central Coast that received $45,000 in awards from the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative, a unique model of funders from the Annenberg Foundation with support from Best Friends Animal Society and several other organizations that recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 19 animal welfare groups an foundations.

“California for All Animals is proud to be part of a collaborative focused on partnering with organizations to find community-based solutions to keep pets in their homes whenever possible,” said Allison Cardona, California state director of the UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program. “By looking beyond the animal in the shelter to the underlying issues that brought them there, many of which we've perpetuated, we will expand our scope to the higher goal of prevention.”

Pets Lifeline added improved animal habitats and a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic last year. The capacity at the new facility is 20 dogs and 75 cats.

