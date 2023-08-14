Ken Wayne’s recent animal rescue flight was almost normal. A local sanctuary called, asking him to deliver a rehabilitated animal back to its home in the wild.

With his wife, Carole Moschetti, sitting in the cockpit, he loaded the crate into the back of his 1972 Cessna 182 and readied himself and the animal for flight. But this time was special, because he was flying with a bald eagle.

Wayne, a Sonoma resident and the evening news anchor at KRON4, received his pilot’s license in 1999. Once he got his own plane, he’d frequently take trips across the state.

He first got into flying rescue missions eight years ago through Pilots N Paws, a nonprofit that rescues, shelters and adopts pets, and often relies on volunteer pilots to assist with their transportation.

Because he was already taking trips to other parts of the state, he figured he may as well bring some cargo along, and he enjoyed giving back.

“It’s a really good feeling when you save an animal,” Wayne said. “The most satisfying thing you can imagine: when you’re in a plane, flying over Yosemite Valley on your way to Southern California with two bear cubs in the back.”

After his first few flights, he started to get calls directly from sanctuaries that asked for him personally. He kept saying yes.

Eventually, he launched a website for his services, Flying Tails, which is also the name of his KRON4 segment where he chronicles his aerial journeys. In the beginning, he mostly worked with cats and dogs, but over time, that expanded to include bear cubs, turtles, birds and coyotes.

Flying Tails now serves organizations such as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Sea World and U.S. Humane Society.

Petaluma’s Sonoma County Wildlife and Rescue called about the bald eagle. The bird was found injured near Lake Almanor, with a damaged shoulder and punctured wing, which wildlife experts suspect is the result of a territorial fight with some osprey.

The female bird was transported to the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue facility for recovery because it has a 100-foot flight aviary.

During its 12-day stay in Sonoma County, the bird was fed mice, fish and rabbit while it stuck to a cardio plan to improve her flying skills.

According to Doris Duncan, executive director of Sonoma County Wildlife and Rescue, the recovery could’ve taken months, but the eager eagle improved quickly. So, they made a call to Wayne.

The drive to Lake Almanor would’ve taken approximately four-and-a-half hours, while the flight was only one. Wayne said animal rescues and sanctuaries often call pilots rather than drivers because traveling long distances on the road can be stressful for creatures, while flights are a smoother and shorter option.

“I’ve never had a bad experience with an animal on a plane,” Wayne said. “Every time, dogs just get into a zen state and fall asleep.”

This felt slightly different for Wayne than a typical pet flight. Because of the bird’s status as America’s National Bird, Wayne had to obtain a special license from California Fish and Wildlife to transport the bald eagle.

On July 26, Wayne signaled his touchdown into the airport near Lake Almanor by saying “the eagle has landed.”

Minutes later, he released the bird from its crate and she soared out over the lake.

https://www.kron4.com/flying-tails/flying-tails-bald-eagle-rescue/?utm_source=kron_app&utm_medium=social&utm_content=share-link

The wildlife rescue posted a call to raise funds for the plane’s fuel, and in just a few hours, collected the donations needed to cover a few future missions.

This gave Wayne the idea to turn Flying Tails into its own nonprofit so he can raise money for fuel, which can cost anywhere from $200 to $700 per trip, depending on the distance.

Flying Tails received its nonprofit status last month, and Wayne is excited about what he’ll be able to accomplish with the new distinction — helping animals beyond just flying.

“I’d like to see this get to a point where we have some policy leverage so we can make it easier for animals to get fixed (spayed or neutered),” Wayne said. “There seems to be some common sense things we can do to make things better.”

But for now, he’s happy to report as a pilot to any animal in need of a ride. Visit flyingtails.com to learn more about Wayne and his services.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.