Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez to retire

It was a bit if a surprise when Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett announced the upcoming retirement of Sonoma Police Chief Orlando Rodriguez at the Sonoma City Party on Aug. 4. The city will now work with the county to find a replacement for its top law enforcement position.

Because the city of Sonoma contracts with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department for services, the process to choose a new police chief is shared between the Sheriff’s Department and key officials and public safety advocates for the city.

The county will interview prospective candidates for the position before selecting two contenders for the city to consider. The city will assemble a panel composed of two city council members, the city manager, Fire Chief Steve Akre and one key city stakeholder, such as the executive director of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce or the Visitor’s Bureau, according to an email from acting City Manager Sue Casey.

However, the process could be further complicated depending on Rodriguez’s retirement date. If he does not step down by December, the newly sworn city council members will decide between the county’s candidates for police chief. The same is true for the role of city manager, another influential position in local government.

“Chief Rodriguez has decided to postpone his retirement for a couple of months,” and a date had not been set for his departure, according to Casey.

Rodriguez stepped into the chief’s role in 2018, after serving as a Sheriff’s Lieutenant with a 23-year law enforcement career. He replaced longtime police chief Brett Sackett.

With two key city positions to be filled in the coming months, the results of the upcoming Nov. 8 election could have outstanding effects on the city’s future leadership.

