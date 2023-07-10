Sonoma police, school district aim to eliminate ‘Fugitive Night’

The Sonoma Police Department is collaborating with Sonoma Valley Unified School District personnel to eliminate Sonoma Valley High School’s annual non-sanctioned tradition known as “Fugitive Night.”

“The Sonoma Police Department is working closely with the high school administration, the school district staff and the school board to determine the best ways to prevent this event in future years,” said Police Chief Brandon Cutting.

Hundreds of students have participated in the high school’s annual “Fugitive Night,” during which seniors chase classmates from Ernie Smith Community Park to the dragon statue on the high school’s campus. The younger students try to get to the statue without being hit by paintballs, eggs, Airsoft pellets and other projectiles.

This year’s event, on May 6, resulted in thousands of dollars in damages, including broken windows as well as a mess on campus caused by paintballs and eggs.

A public records request by the Index-Tribune uncovered school district communications that showed two students were primarily responsible for the damages. The school district did not respond to questions about whether these students have faced any disciplinary measures.

Cutting said that police have reviewed all the evidence in the case, but have not been able to find probable cause to make any arrests.

“There were many students on campus that night, and several of the suspected students’ actions were scrutinized by law enforcement through video surveillance,” Cutting said. “At the end of the investigation, we were not able to identify which of the students actually broke the window that was observed on the video.”

Students also allegedly shot out the front window at Boden’s Plumbing, a $5,000 loss for the business. While Cutting noted it was a “significant expense,” police could not identify a suspect after reviewing the evidence.

“I would note that the level of evidence needed by the schools for discipline is not the same as the level that law enforcement needs to prove for probable cause with the criminal justice system,” Cutting added.

He has significant concerns about the safety of the community due to student behavior during “Fugitive Night.” Not only about the damage caused by paintball and Airsoft guns, but also about the fear it causes among community members who sometimes mistake the weapons as real firearms.

Cutting said that a review of prior calls for service related to “Fugitive Night” leads him to believe that some of the students involved in this year’s event went too far.

“When the example has been set that this is the way it is done, law enforcement doesn’t have any options but to prevent it from occurring next year so that youth don’t hurt each other or cause any more damage,” Cutting said. “I am not going to say that ‘Fugitive Night’ was ever a good idea, but it is clear that the participants this year ruined it for years to come.”

Anne Ching, president of the school district board of trustees, spoke out against “Fugitive Night” during her board report on June 1, while Trustee Celeste Winders asked that the issue be added to an upcoming school board meeting agenda to allow for an open discussion on the topic.

Through Cuttings’ research, he has learned that versions of this “game” have been played by students at schools across the country, with the same unsafe behavior and vandalism reported in most of these places.

“I have spoken with several law enforcement agencies and will be able to apply the same prevention techniques that were successful for them in ending the behavior,” he said. “Ultimately, the events became boring for students, and they ended.”

The incident on May 6 was followed by two other acts of vandalism on the Sonoma Valley High School campus.

On June 22, four Sonoma Valley High School students were cited for arson after a fire was reported in a garbage can on the school’s parking lot. Surveillance cameras helped police to identify the suspects, who were directed to juvenile probation.

On June 28, two more high school students were cited for burglary after they broke into the school’s gym. The students allegedly kicked in the door of the gym and sprayed fire extinguisher retardant all over the facility, leading to hours of cleanup by campus staff. Again, Sonoma law enforcement officers identified the students — with the help of school staff members — by reviewing the video surveillance.

Cutting said that he has not concluded that these incidents indicate any trends.

“These minor incidents are being addressed and we are hopeful that the student body will take ownership and respect the campus as an institute of learning, not a place to damage or destroy,” he said. “Despite any issues that occurred during the school year, both Creekside High School and Sonoma Valley High School had successful graduations, sending a couple hundred students to represent the Sonoma Valley in the workforce, colleges across the country and many other endeavors with high honors.”

He added that the Sonoma Police Department, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, all Sonoma Valley schools and the school district are working well together to prevent violence, vandalism and any other issues that could distract from education on campuses.

“I am meeting with Chief Cutting to get to know him and build a strong partnership with Sonoma police,” said Jeanette Chien, the new superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District. “The safety of students is of paramount importance and ensuring we have clean and welcoming learning environments is also vital for their learning.”

Cutting said that it is important for all adults to set good examples for students.

“While I am bothered by acts of vandalism to the school, it needs to be understood that all of Sonoma Valley schools’ student bodies are amazing kids who represent the future,” he said. “Great kids can still make bad decisions when overwhelmed with emotions and excitement. Parents, adults in the community, school staff and public safety (workers) are modeling the behavior we want students to demonstrate.

“Remember that our actions are being emulated by those who are watching and learning, so do your best to model the best of the Sonoma community and they will do better.”

