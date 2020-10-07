Library project aims to capture pandemic experience in Sonoma County

It might be a recipe for sourdough bread. A lesson you learned. A person you lost.

If it’s an experience or a story from 2020 that you're willing to share, Sonoma County Library wants to hear it.

“We know this whole situation has impacted people in so many different ways,” said Joanna Kolosov, an archivist on the library staff leading a new community memory project called Sonoma Responds.

“We want to capture (stories) for the historical record so that generations in the future looking back on this will be able to see what we all experienced,” she said.

The project, which opened to submissions last month, aims to preserve the many sides of locals’ experiences, from living through a time of pandemic and increased unrest around racism in American society to an explosive wildfire season and a presidential election.

“It’s almost like all these things have been stacked on top of one another,” Kolosov said. “That’s what kind of feels remarkable about this time and makes this opportunity of sharing and telling stories so important.”

Capturing experiences from a broad range of people, whose languages, families and backgrounds represent the diversity of Sonoma County, is a central priority, Kolosov said.

“We have an opportunity at this moment to make sure that many, many voices are included in this record,” she said.

Partnerships with other community organizations are central to that effort. Project organizers are in touch with La Luz Center and Los Cien, for example, to help spread the word to Spanish-speaking families.

Stories will be accepted in a variety of formats. The library’s landing page allows for file uploads, including documents, photos and videos. Participants can also respond directly to writing prompts in the “Share Your Story” form.

The prompts ask writers to describe how they have changed during the pandemic, or what advice they would give their past selves. An early response from a community member resonated with Kolosov: “It’s going to be a long ride. Settle in.”

“I don’t know why, that just hit me,” she said. “It’s good advice.”

It won’t be long before early submissions to the project begin showing up on the webpage that Sonoma County Library has created to showcase the Sonoma Responds stories. The library also plans to circulate examples on its social media accounts to drum up more stories.

Sonoma Responds isn’t a wholly unique effort by the county library system. The History & Genealogy Library, for example, is continuously collecting materials on local history. And an online archive of materials related to the 2017 wildfires planted the seeds for a larger project, such as this year’s.

That archive aggregated stories published on other websites, including newspaper articles, blogs and videos and maps documenting the spread of the fires and their aftermath. Sonoma Responds will include a similar archive, but will also wrap in more varied elements created by community members specifically for the project.

“We really wanted people to tell their own stories in their own voices,” Kolosov said.

While library branches are open only for curbside pickup and drop-off, Kolosov said she and her fellow project managers are exploring the possibility of leaving print copies of the writing prompts at those counters. That would enable community members without internet access to also participate in sharing their stories.

Library staff have not set a deadline for submissions to be accepted, Kolosov said, though the focus of the project is stories from 2020. Questions about the project can be directed to sonomaresponds@sonomalibrary.org

