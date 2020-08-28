Sonoma Safeway confirms COVID cases

The Sonoma Safeway location on West Napa Street has multiple confirmed cases of COVID among its staff, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed on Thursday.

“Like many of our neighbors in the Bay Area, COVID-19 has affected our own associates with confirmed diagnoses among our employees,” said Wendy Gutshall, director of public and government affairs for Safeway in Northern California in an email to the Index-Tribune. Gutshall said the most recent day worked by an associate who tested positive was Aug. 17.

Gutshall stressed that the Sonoma store has been and continues to go through multiple cycles of cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting processes daily.

Gutshall clarified that when a store associate is confirmed to have COVID-19, there is a contract-tracing investigation and store management ensures that the employee “seeks appropriate medical care.” Gutshall noted that after contact tracing, employees may be asked to self-quarantine and are eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

Safeway conducts health screenings of all employees upon their arrival at the store, according to Gutshall. Employees with symptoms are sent home pending a risk assessment by nurses,.

When asked if Safeway employees remained at work while awaiting test results, Gutshall said that employees who take a test due to showing symptoms “are not allowed to come back to work” until they receive a negative test result.

Store management has also reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands, disinfect check stands on a regular basis and practice social distancing, said Gutshall.

“We deeply appreciate all that our associates are doing during this unprecedented time and will continue to do all we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors,” Gutshall told the Index-Tribune.

The Sonoma Safeway at 477 W. Napa St. has remained open through the COVID pandemic, deemed an essential business.

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.