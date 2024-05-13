Sonomans set out to send an ambulance to Ukraine

Kaeti Bailie is sharing a postcard around Sonoma that shows an airborne ambulance, powered by wings. Created by Sonoma musician David Baker, it is promoting the latest project of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association: They want to send an ambulance, stocked with medical supplies, equipment and good wishes from Sonoma to its sister city, Kaniv, Ukraine, where the country continues to battle the invaders from Russia in a war that began in February 2022.

The project started with a question from Ukraine’s consul general in San Francisco, Dmytro Kushneruk, Bailie explained. “He asked, ‘Does anyone have any used ambulances that could be shipped to Ukraine?’ And of course, Sonoma’s city council said, ‘Yes.’”

Coming up with an ambulance, however, was the easy part. “The city routinely cycles ambulances out of service,” she said, and since, there is not a great demand for used ambulances, “they usually sell for a few hundred dollars.”

Baring the acquisition of a set of wings, however, getting a 28,000-pound ambulance from Sonoma to Kaniv is a greater challenge.

“With the support of City Manager David Guhin and Fire Chief Steve Akre, the Sonoma Sister Cities Association went into action,” Bailie said. “Someone knew someone and eventually we found an organization in Chicago that ships ambulances to Ukraine.”

The next step, she said, is raising the $20,000 needed to get the ambulance to its new home “where it will be used by first-responders or a hospital in need.”

Bailie, who has been a member of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association since the 1980s, was an active supporter of the plan to reach out to Ukraine, then a part of the Soviet Union.

“The issue then was nuclear disarmament,” she said.

“I went to Kaniv in 1985 to present the proposal to the mayor,” Bailie said. She returned again in 1987 when Sonoma and Kaniv officially became sister cities.

After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine became an independent country in 1991.

“After the war started (in 2022), I stepped back in and became reinvolved,” she said. “The Sonoma Sister Cities/Kaniv Committee has raised and sent almost $140,000 in humanitarian aid as well as 2,500 pairs of warm Bombas socks, underwear and soft children’s toys.”

But the ambulance is the biggest project. The committee is “asking our neighbors in Sonoma to help us reach our goal of $20,000 and in return for your tax-deductible donation, you will have the satisfaction of saving lives and a huge thank-you from our friends in Kaniv,” Bailie said.

Checks made out to SSCA/Kaniv can be mailed to P.O. Box 1975, Sonoma, CA 95476.

“I have no doubt we will raise enough money,” Bailie said. “This project has wings. War is stupidity, but we still have them.”