The Sonoma Sister Cities Association’s Kaniv Committee will host a candlelight vigil on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The night will begin with a short program with Mayor Sandra Lowe, and City Historian Robert Delmer, followed by a video of a greeting from the mayor and citizens of Kaniv. There will be music by Taras Lumiere and the local band ZigZag, and the night will finish with a candle lighting ceremony.

Sonoma Sister Cities has provided over $115,000 in humanitarian aid to Kaniv with the help of donations from the local community. The organization hosted a fundraiser in October at El Verano Inn that featured music from ZigZag and a special auction item from legendary artist Stanley Mouse.

The money raised has helped to support efforts to feed, house and clothe over 4,000 displaced people who are staying in Kaniv, or passing through to safer countries. In addition, the organization has provided money for protective gear for their civil defense and generators for local volunteer and refugee centers.

Kaniv is located 65 miles south of Kyiv on the Dnieper River. It is home to a large hydroelectric plant which provides electricity to the Kyiv region. In October, the plant was struck by an incoming Russian missile — a prime target of Russia’s campaign to destroy key Ukrainian infrastructure. During the harsh winter condition, Kaniv has been forced to ration electricity since early December.

Despite these hardships, the residents are trying to carry on with their daily lives and have recently hosted a Jack London event for 25 scholars and educators at the Taras Shevchenko Museum. Sonoma was invited to participate live by Zoom at 1 a.m., and gave a short presentation and presented taped greetings from Lowe and Matt Leffert, director of Jack London State Historic Park.

“Sonoma Sister Cities Committee would like to thank the Sonoma community for its generous financial contributions to the fundraising events,” said Kaeti Bailie of the Kaniv Committee. “The committee hopes community members will join to gather together and show support for Ukraine on the war’s one-year anniversary.”

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m., and be held at the Sonoma Plaza Horseshoe, located at 453 First St. E.