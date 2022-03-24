Sonoma Sister Cities Association raising money for Kaniv, Ukraine

As Russia’s war with Ukraine rages on, the Sonoma Sister Cities Association has created a donation page for locals to support residents of Kaniv, Ukraine, one of Sonoma’s seven sister cities.

“One hundred percent of the funds raised will be spent on humanitarian needs of the Kaniv, Ukraine citizens under the direction of the Kaniv mayor,” said the organization’s Chief of Protocol Sherri Ferris.

According to Ferris, the association is in direct contact with the Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco and has been provided bank information to wire the funds directly to the City of Kaniv, a city 63 miles from the country’s capital of Kyiv.

Since the donation page was created on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the eastern European country, 177 supporters have donated more than $34,000 as of Thursday.

The cities have been connected since 1987.

Sonoma Sister Cities Association is made up of volunteers dedicated to pursuing municipal, business, trade, educational, humanitarian, social and cultural exchanges with foreign cities.

In addition to Kaniv, the association has relationships with Aswan in Egypt, Chamson in France, Greve in Italy, Patzcuaro in Mexico, Penglai in China and Tokaj in Hungary.

To donate to Kaniv, go to bit.ly/3JEB77I. To learn more about the Sonoma Sister City Association, go to its Facebook page.