Experience Bernie Krause’s “The Great Animal Orchestra” at the Exploratorium in San Francisco from June 10 through Oct. 15. The museum will also screen the 37-minute making-of documentary, “Bernie Krause: A Life with The Great Animal Orchestra.”

For 55 years, Sonoma resident Bernie Krause documented the world through sounds — rain forests, prairies and beaches — and beginning June 10, he’ll share the noises of nature with the world in a new exhibit at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

Titled “The Great Animal Orchestra,” Krause’s exhibit includes recordings of whale songs, bird calls and a cacophany of insects among other sounds of the natural world, fulfilling a life-long dream for the bioacoustician and author.

“My idea of art is to create acoustic performances of natural wonder,” Krause said, adding that “I most want others to hear and see manifest in this world.”

“This program lets visitors listen in new ways to the consonant voices of natural habitats — marine and terrestrial.”

“The Great Animal Orchestra” premiered in Paris in 2016 and has been seen by 1.5 million people, Krause said, thanks to the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art, which is also sponsoring the Exploratorium exhibit.

“It's wonderful to celebrate Bernie here in his own backyard,” Kirstin Bach, interim director of art at the Exploratorium, said. “And that's why it felt so natural and right for us to really push through to create this exhibit... this marrying of creative practice, science, observation.”

The Exploratorium, located at Pier 15 in San Francisco, is described as “a mad scientist's penny arcade,” and the exhibit highlights Krause’s unorthodox form of storytelling.

“Usually, as with film, where visuals lead the media, sound is used to carry the emotional weight of each scene,” he wrote. “This exhibit turns that model on its head.”

Oppenheimer, rock ‘n’ roll and a dream

Krause helped pioneer the use of synthesizer in the 1960s, which had a monumental influence on pop music and film.

He performed synthesizer for the Monkees’ song “Star Collector” in 1967 and brought the Moog III synthesizer to the Monterey Pop Festival in June of that year to share his vibrations with the eclectic crowd.

The synthesizer soon became a regular feature of the musical spectrum.

A year later, Krause founded the bioacoustics company Wild Sanctuary to document and archive the sounds of the world to preserve them for future generations.

At 2 a.m. one October morning in 1968, he was capturing the symphony of Russian Hill in San Francisco. “I was recording the sound of the splices in the cables that ran under the tracks as the splices passed over the guide wheels under the street,” he said. “I was trying to record metallic industrial-sounding beats that we could then loop and use in contrast to natural sounds — sounds that I would later record for an album that my late music partner, Paul Beaver, and I were creating for our first Warner Brother release, titled ‘In a Wild Sanctuary.’”

It was an unintentional night of inception for the future exhibit that would eventually show his life’s work.

A stranger standing under the glow of a streetlight watched Krause perform his work. The figure then asked what Krause was doing and introduced himself as Frank Oppenheimer, the brother of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the nuclear bomb. Oppenheimer invited Krause out to coffee and pitched him an ambitious idea for the Bay Area.

“He enthusiastically laid out his plans for the new museum he was planning to launch in 1969 and, knowing almost nothing about my life or work, asked if I’d like to contribute an exhibit,” Krause said. “At his invitation, I went to the Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina, his venue-to-be. It was clear that the space would be too reverberant for a successful sound installation.”

But Krause cataloged the idea in the back of his mind for a day when he could show off his work with a proper venue. Meanwhile, he went to work in the studio some 80 hours per week while forming musical partnerships with the likes of George Harrison, the Doors, Peter Gabriel, Barbara Streisand and the Bryds.

“I was getting sick, driven ill by the pace and pressure,” Krause said about working throughout the ‘70s until he quit in 1979. “I couldn’t wait to get outside into the natural world absent the egos and the drugs that proliferated everywhere.”

The world’s a studio

But fortunes changed for him in 1978 when he put on headphones during a safari and was never able to put them down. Krause has recorded over 4,500 hours of audio from 15,000 different species across six continents.

“The sounds of the wild biomes I sought out had a way of calming my raging case of ADHD, and I’ve used it as an analgesic ever since,” Krause said.

After being “fired more than half a dozen times” from the set of the award-winning film “Apocalypse Now” in 1979, Krause went back to school to earn his doctorate in sound arts and bioacoustics. Then, Krause headed into the wild from the arctic tundra to the misty Amazon rain forest.

“I was camped for several weeks on the shore of the Beaufort Sea trying to record bowhead whales as part of a whale bioacoustics study to determine the density of the population,” Krause wrote. “I was near the end of my session…just a few days before a scheduled pick up, when early one morning I heard a slow rhythmic sound of steps outside my tent. When I unzipped the flap a polar bear stood about 20 yards away slowly closing the gap between it and me.”

Armed with only a flare gun, he loaded the chamber and crawled out of the tent. As the bear edged within yards of him, it rose up on its hind legs and stood tall “nearly blocking out the entire habitat with its bulk,” Krause said.

Krause aimed the flare gun at its chest and pulled the trigger.

“The flare did no damage,” Krause said, “other than to briefly ignite a few tufts of fur when the magnesium was set alight. When the animal smelled the smoke, it turned and ambled off toward the water never to be seen again.”

After traveling the frontiers of the animal kingdom and academia, the exhibit at the San Francisco Exploratorium feels like a home coming so many years after that fateful night recording cable cars on Polk Street.

“I’m reminded of a paraphrase of the late David Bowie’s aphorism,” Krause said, “’The future belongs to those of us who can hear it coming.’ This program is the key.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.