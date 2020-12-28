Sonoma State extends application deadline for fall semester

Sonoma State University has again extended its window for prospective students hoping to begin in the fall semester, with a new deadline of Jan. 15.

University officials said the move was meant to give applicants more time as the number of complete and pending applications lags for SSU and the wider California State University system. It is the second extension for fall applicants, after previous deadlines of Dec. 15 and Nov. 30

“The main reason is, we’re recognizing this is a very difficult time for students and families to make decisions about the future,” said Julia Gonzalez, SSU’s assistant vice president for strategic communications. “In order to give people that ample time and increase the number of prospective students, we, along with other (California State University) campuses, made the decision to extend the deadline to Jan. 15.”

The number of completed and in-progress applications for fall admission at SSU is down more than 20% from submissions from last year, a trend mirrored at campuses across the CSU system and beyond.

“This is a national trend,” Gonzalez said.

As of Monday, 11,901 prospective freshmen and transfer students had completed their applications, with another 2,507 applications in progress, according to data provided by Gonzalez.

Last year, 18,262 prospective students applied for admission, Gonzalez said.

Elias Lopez, senior associate vice president of strategic enrollment, said that the longer application time frame includes resources to provide information and support to any students hesitant to apply due to uncertainty about what the semester will look like.

“We want to double up our efforts to ensure we’re a university of access,” he said.

The university is offering virtual pre-admissions advising appointments with enrollment advisors and virtual information webinars in the coming weeks.

Officials also hope to continue spreading the word that SSU, along with all other campuses in the Cal State system, is planning for a primarily in-person fall semester. The CSU chancellor and incoming chancellor-elect announced that decision Dec. 9.

The university has to set a deadline to accept applications that still allows admissions staff sufficient time to process them all, Lopez said. Staff also are seeking to keep students who are accepted for admission excited about attending SSU in the months before their semester starts. Cutting down on “summer melt,” as it’s called, is another piece in the bid to boost enrollment, which has declined at SSU since 2018, mirroring another wider trend.

For students who haven’t yet completed their applications in the Cal State system, Gonzalez said another incentive this year is increased availability of fee waivers. Officials expanded access to the waivers in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really don’t want that to be an obstacle,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.