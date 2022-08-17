Sonoma State newcomers guide: Where to eat and what to do (on a budget) near SSU

It’s back-to-school season at Sonoma State University, ushering in a time of year that can be stressful and a bit intimidating for incoming students.

Everything is so new and questions abound, from where to eat — on and off campus — to the best places to go on weekends.

As a recent Sonoma State University graduate, I’ve got you covered!

I sat down with some of my friends from Sonoma State and we rehashed all of our favorite places and things to do, on a college budget.

Here’s a list of the best and cheapest restaurants near SSU, along with some ideas for fun, affordable activities to keep you busy.

Places to eat

Smokin’ Bowls

All kinds of comfort food, from garlic fries to roast beef and mashed potatoes. My boyfriend and his friends, also SSU students, always went to Smokin’ Bowls for afternoon or nighttime munchies. This restaurant serves huge portions at a very affordable price. The bowls cost between $8.75 to $9.50, are jam-packed with ooey-gooey goodness, and everything is gluten, soy, and peanut-free. The Rohnert Pork — French fries, BBQ pulled pork, cheese sauce, bacon and green onion — is my favorite dish on the menu and it costs $8.75.

(295 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-655-5265, smokinbowls.com)

El Rancho Taqueria

El Rancho is one of my favorite spots for Mexican food. My friends and I ate here multiple times a week. The people who work there are super friendly, and they make an impressive burrito. Their tacos are also tasty and reasonably priced, and don’t miss the horchata, plus the free chips and salsa you get with your order. I recommend the breakfast burrito, at about $11.

(1451 Southwest Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707-795-8537, bit.ly/3PAp7q9)

ThirsTea

Walk around campus for 5 minutes and you’ll probably see a student carrying around a half-empty cup of boba tea from ThirsTea. Known for it’s delicious ice teas, ThirsTea is a Sonoma State student favorite. If you are bored of going on coffee dates, I recommend getting this treat instead to switch things up. The shop is right across the street from campus. My favorite drink is the Jasmine Green Milk Tea with boba. Regular size is $3.25 and a large is $3.75.

(6585 Commerce Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707-303-7868)

Taqueria Sol Azteca

Taqueria Sol Azteca is a solid choice. There are a lot of Mexican food restaurants in the area, but this is one of the best, flavor-wise. The serving sizes are generous and it’s a little bit cheaper than most of the other Mexican restaurants nearby.

Pro-tip: On Thursdays, this place sells 10 tacos for $10. Now, that is bang for your buck.

(1435 E Cotati Ave Suite C, Rohnert Park, 707-792-1859, taqueriasolazteca.com)

Hunan Kitchen

Hunan Kitchen is the best. Period. The guy who works at the front is an SSU graduate and he’s super cool, but I also love this place because I pay for one meal and it lasts two, or sometimes three meals. Hunan Kitchen doesn’t answer the phone though (so don’t try calling), and there’s usually a fairly long line (sometimes out the door), but its worth it. Get the box meal A or B and they will load that thing to the brim. I usually get the box meal A, a combo plate with your choice of rice or chow mein and two entrees, and it comes out to about $11.

(6650 Commerce Blvd, Rohnert Park, 707-588-8828, hunankitchenrp.com)

Mary’s Pizza Shack

Mary’s Pizza Shack is another local favorite. The servings are huge, the prices are affordable, and the bar is always packed with people of all ages. Great for a cheap afternoon lunch and drink in between classes. They serve pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more. I recommend the Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for $12. I crave it if I haven’t had it in a while.

(101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-585-3500, bit.ly/3QmSEoi)

Pepper’s Cafe

Pepper’s Cafe is a reasonably priced breakfast and lunch diner spot, on the higher end of some of the other restaurants on this list. I recommend the $12 eggs Benedict. The servings are large, and the staff is exceptionally nice and attentive. It has a really down-to-earth vibe and is perfect for a quick brunch date.

(1451 Southwest Blvd. Suite 123, Rohnert Park, 707-664-5601, bit.ly/3pztNSB)

Oliver’s Market

Oliver’s Market is another well-known spot to grab quick grub among students. It’s a locally-owned grocery store. They have soups, sandwiches, sushi, a salad bar, and BBQ Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The BBQ is so good and full of flavor. A sandwich from the grill is about $10 and will definitely fill you up.

Pro-tip: The sushi is half-priced after 9 p.m. and is made fresh daily by a sushi chef. Perfect for a late, $6 dinner after your last class.