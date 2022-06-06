Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki to step down amid sexual harassment and retaliation scandal

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki will step down at the end of July, the California State University Chancellor’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

The development comes nearly eight weeks after sexual harassment reports against Sakaki’s husband and her alleged retaliation against a former SSU provost enveloped her leadership in scandal.

She will depart on July 31, according to a press release from the university system.

“Serving as Sonoma State President has truly been an honor,” Sakaki said in the press release. “After thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family, I made the decision to step away as president of this wonderful campus.”

North Bay State Sens. Bill Dodd and Mike McGuire, who had previously called on Sakaki to resign, applauded her decision.

“President Sakaki has made the right decision to step aside,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Today’s action will allow the Sonoma State community to start the healing process and return its focus to the university’s core mission -- its students.”

Sakaki, 69, has been president of SSU since 2016 and worked in higher education, in both the California State and University of California systems, for four decades.

But she has been embroiled in controversy since mid-April, when The Press Democrat first reported that the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former Sonoma State provost to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints from several female university employees against her husband, Patrick McCallum.

Lisa Vollendorf, the provost, claimed Sakaki retaliated after she reported the complaints about McCallum to the CSU Chancellor’s Office in late 2018.

Sakaki, who denies any retaliation occurred, announced her separation from McCallum on April 18 and disavowed private and public statements he’s made defending himself and addressing media reports.

McCallum’s behavior that made staff uncomfortable was described as lingering hugs, staring at women’s breasts, and in at least two instances described to The Press Democrat, brushing hair off their faces in an overly familiar way.

McCallum has apologized for what he described as “gregarious” behavior and said he became more careful with additional training and experience as the spouse of a university president. He denies, however, that he ever acted with sexual intentions.

Sakaki made no mention of the controversy in her announcement Monday.

“I care deeply about Sonoma State and believe this choice will allow the campus community to move forward in a timely manner,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful to the entire SSU and the North Bay communities for the opportunity to serve during such a challenging and transformative time at Sonoma State.”

She said she looks forward to “continuing my work with the various higher education boards and commissions on which I currently serve, and engaging with projects that focus on educational equity, access and inclusion.”

Sakaki’s critics said the scandal hobbled her ability to lead at a time when the university faces an alarming enrollment decline and a budget deficit of between $15.5 million and $17 million.

Sonoma State faculty passed a vote of no confidence in Sakaki’s leadership on May 9. Dodd and McGuire called that day for her to step down.

Sakaki’s resignation also comes amid ongoing criticism about the CSU system’s handling of reports of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior at several of the 23 campuses in the system, which is the nation’s largest four-year university.

State lawmakers recently called for a sweeping audit of the CSU sexual harassment policies that will examine CSU’s handling of sexual harassment and violence allegations.

McGuire and Dodd echoed that call in their statement Monday.

“There remain deep cultural challenges within the Cal State system and change is long overdue,” they said. “There have been too many circumstances where women have been harassed, intimidated and retaliated against. We implore the incoming chancellor to make this glaring issue their top priority and advance change that we can all believe in and reestablish trust.”

The CSU has also embarked on its own external investigation into administrative responses to reports and complaints of Title IX investigations at Fresno State University.

The CSU system is still reckoning with the February resignation of Chancellor Joseph Castro, who faced criticism for his handling of sexual harassment complaints against an administrator when he was president of Fresno State.

According to news reports, Castro allowed Frank Lamas, the vice president of student affairs, to retire instead of adequately investigating the complaints.

Castro rejects those reports and contends that he took appropriate action, launching two investigations and ultimately ordering Lamas to step down as vice president.

Sakaki’s response to allegations about her husband’s behavior has been the focus of articles in The Press Democrat, The Los Angeles Times and The Chronicle of Higher Education over the past two months.

A former director at the Green Music Center said he tried to warn Sakaki about McCallum’s behavior with staff as far back as August 2016, but that Sakaki took no action in response.

Gordon McDougall, former interim vice president of university advancement, said he took steps to rearrange staff schedules to shield female staff members from having to work with McCallum during his tenure.

Sakaki is the first Japanese American woman to be appointed president of a four-year university in the nation, a move heralded at as the start of a new era for SSU, one touted by Sakaki for a focus on diversity, transparency and cooperation between administration and faculty.

