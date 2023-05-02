It appeared to be business as usual Monday at the downtown Santa Rosa branch of First Republic Bank.

There was no line of customers wishing to withdraw their hard-earned cash and bank employees appeared to carry on with their usual tasks.

One wouldn’t suspect First Republic Bank had just become the second largest bank failure — behind Washington Mutual in 2008 — in U.S. history and the third major bank downfall this year.

Early Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized the San Francisco-based First Republic, which has five locations around the North Bay and one in Sonoma County, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to purchase its assets.

Less than two months earlier, Silicon Valley Bank, another institution based in the Golden City, experienced its own spectacular collapse, followed two days later by Signature Bank in New York City.

The collapse of those two banks created a domino effect that led to First Republic’s demise, Sonoma State University associate professor of economics Puspa Amri said.

One difference being that a buyer was found for First Republic.

“It would be very presumptuous if I were to say we’re out of the woods now, it will depend on how everything unfolds,” Amri told The Press Democrat on Monday.

While it’s enough to send regulators and economists into a tizzy, not everyone is as disconcerted by the news — so far.

A Rohnert Park resident, who identified herself as Kelly, told The Press Democrat she wasn’t too worried. She had opened two certificate of deposit accounts earlier this year with the bank, but she hadn’t felt an impact because they totaled under the $250,000 amount insured by the federal government.

Though, she added, “I did buy some shares of First Republic and am not expecting to get any of that back.”

What happened with First Republic?

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure created a blueprint of sorts for First Republic’s breakdown, Amri said.

Just like with Silicon Valley Bank, she said, First Republic wasn’t doing enough to ensure it could withstand a sudden rush for cash from depositors.

“That was also made worse by the fact that over the past year and a half, the Federal Reserve Bank had been raising interest rates so quickly,” Amri said. “A lot more depositors started to pull out some cash because they needed more than before given the high interest rate environment.”

First Republic Bank only held about 2% of its assets as cash, which she described as poor risk management. And Silicon Valley Bank had 6%.

While there is no standard for how much a bank should hold, Amri said, as an example, JPMorgan has about 15% of assets on hand.

“First Republic has similar weaknesses in their balance sheets as Silicon Valley Bank did,” Amri said. “Therefore, in these past six weeks, they had already been a ‘target’ of investors as seen by its freefall in its shares and equity market.”

Are Sonoma County residents affected?

First Republic Bank is the only bank of the three that foundered this year to have a location in Sonoma County. It maintains a large presence on Third Street in downtown Santa Rosa and employs many area residents.

But, as of Monday, the bank reopened as a branch of JPMorgan Chase, as was the case for the financial institution’s 84 locations across the nation, the FDIC said in a statement.

Amri said, however, she doesn’t see any pressures for the time being, especially for those with deposits under $250,000. Individuals who banked with First Republic were covered by the FDIC’s standard deposit insurance coverage of up to $250,000 per depositor.

“Word of caution: This isn’t any kind of investment advice,” Amri said. “The best I can say at the moment is it’s still early days, for the time being. Liquidation of things is progressing in a way that isn’t chaotic.”

Banks, including First Republic, pay a fee to the FDIC for deposit insurance, which goes into the agency’s deposit insurance fund. It was depleted to save Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

The FDIC told Reuters Monday that First Republic’s seizure would cost about $13 billion from the insurance fund.

This means banks could be charged a higher fee to help replenish the fund and that cost could then be passed onto consumers, Amri said.

What about businesses?

About 63% of First Republic’s deposits were from businesses, as indicated in the bank’s 2021 annual report, and the rest were from individuals.

Many small and midsize banks with assets under $250 billion — like Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic — provide a large amount of financing for small and midsize businesses, particularly in the form of commercial and industrial loans.

Amri said these businesses might expect a phone call from their lender saying their loan can’t be extended or needs to repriced because of the latest banking crises.

“It’s possible that we might see more caution from the banks in terms of extending generosity to existing loans, the interest rate or they might even just lower the amount of loans in general,” she said.

“This is important because a quote I have from the Wall Street Journal says businesses in the U.S. with less than 100 people on staff get 75% of their commercial and industrial loans from midsize banks.”

