Sonoma State student fights 'culture of abuse' for jail inmates deemed mentally 'incompetent'

Last August, the California Supreme Court declined to review a case called Stiavetti v. Clendenin, essentially upholding a lower-court ruling that limits county jail stays for defendants deemed “incompetent to stand trial” to no more than 28 days.

After that, defendants who are unable to understand the proceedings against them or assist in their own defense are to begin receiving state-sponsored “substantive services” to restore them to competency.

In his Stiavetti ruling, 1st District Court of Appeals Justice J. Anthony Kline found that extended stays in jail were so detrimental to some people’s mental health that they constituted a violation of the accused’s due process.

Yet, seven months later, little has changed.

Stephanie Stiavetti, studies inside the campus library at Sonoma State University, in Rohnert Park, Calif., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

According to data from March 31, the most recent available, an estimated 1,320 defendants in California had been on the wait list for California Department of State Hospital facilities for more than 28 days, according to statistics provided to The Press Democrat by the department.

In Sonoma County, there were 33 inmates who had been declared incompetent being held at the Sonoma County jail as of March 1, and all had been there longer than the mandated 28 days, according to data obtained by The Press Democrat through a public records request.

Sonoma County officials said they could not calculate the length of time the longest-held defendant had been locked up because subjects slip in and out of competency.

However, analysts on every side of the issue contacted by The Press Democrat agree that similar scenarios are likely playing out all over the state, and all say the cause is an overloaded state mental health care system that can’t handle a burgeoning number of defendants with competency issues.

Joy tempered by reality

The logjam is both frustrating and inspiring to Stephanie Stiavetti, the woman who gained a small piece of immortality as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“For as much as reality has tempered the joy we felt about the ruling, that’s not a reason to stop,” said Stiavetti, who is currently enrolled in a master’s program in mental health counseling at Sonoma State University.

“I am so excited see the next generation to fight for this cause.”

It will be an uphill climb. The state mental health system is so overloaded that county jail has become a disturbingly long-term housing solution for many defendants who have been declared incompetent.

Stephanie Stiavetti, walks to the campus library at Sonoma State University, in Rohnert Park, Calif., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

In the first six months of 2017, those deemed incompetent spent an average of 86 days between trial court commitment and admission to a Department of State Hospitals facility, according to calculations by the late Dr. Bruce Gage, a forensic psychiatrist with expertise in corrections who served as an expert witness for the plaintiffs in the Stiavetti case.

“I had a client, from his arrest date until the time he was released, he spent 398 days in county jail before being assigned to a state hospital,” said Karen Thompson, an attorney in the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office.

Like many observers, Stiavetti is convinced that people with serious mental health issues aren’t meant for the county jail setting, which emphasizes discipline over treatment and, compared to state hospitals, has fewer psychological and pharmaceutical resources.

The opaque judicial process and the “culture of abuse” at several stops in the carceral system, Stiavetti said, plunged her younger brother — known as “N” in court documents — further into crisis.

Stephanie Stiavetti, stands outside the campus library at Sonoma State University, in Rohnert Park, Calif., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

“He doesn’t have a sense of appropriate conduct in jail,” said Stiavetti, who is 44 and lives in Sacramento.

“They tell you to sit down and shut up. My brother is not one of those people. He’d ring the bell because there was no toilet paper. They’d tell him not to. He’d ring it again, and they’d beat the (expletive) out of him.”

John Wetzler’s daughter, Amica, had a similarly troubling experience at the Mendocino County jail. Diagnosed as paranoid-schizophrenic, she would have black eyes and cuts when he showed up to visit, Wetzler told The Press Democrat. She lost 20% of her body weight in 4½ months at the jail.