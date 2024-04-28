Pro-Palestinian student encampment erected at Sonoma State University

Pro-Palestinian students at Sonoma State University have joined college students across the country calling for an end to deadly violence in Gaza.

The first tents went up Friday at 5:45 p.m. and more demonstrators joined the encampment Saturday, even as some universities call on local law enforcement to remove demonstrators.

Between 10 and 12 tents have been put up at Person Lawn and more are expected to join in the coming days, said Albert Levine, 21, a third-year communications and media studies major.

Levine, a member of the Sonoma State chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, said the demonstration is an effort to address the school’s “bystander effect.” In the process of organizing the encampment, some started asking “why didn’t someone do this sooner,” he said.

“Seeing and hearing how everyone felt that solidified that we’re in this together for the long haul,” he said.

Julianna M., a first-year political science major and also a member of Students for Justice in Palestine, said the groundswell of pro-Palestinian encampments across the country is only going to grow.

“This is so large and reaching so many universities because we are fed up with being ignored and silenced,” she said.

Protesting students are demanding that the school call for a permanent and immediate cease-fire; recognize Palestinian identity in academics, as with other ethnic and racial groups; divest from all entities that profit from and support the occupation of Palestine; and an academic boycott that would shut down study-abroad programs linked to Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, with at least two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza.

The war was sparked by an unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which Hamas and other militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.

In many parts of the country, pro-Palestinian encampments have seen violent clashes with law enforcement, with many student and non-student demonstrators being arrested.

Jeffery Keating, associate vice president of communications at Sonoma State, said in a statement Saturday that the university’s primary concerns are safety, supporting free expression and minimizing disruption on campus. “The University Police Department is deeply committed to making sure that those participating in the encampment ― and those who are not ― are safe and secure.”

Levine rejected blanket accusations that the student movement calling for an end to the war in Gaza is antisemitic.

“To say that these protests are antisemitic...it’s just...it’s incredibly...it’s false, it’s absolutely false,” he said. “We’ve done so much organizing with Jewish Voice for Peace and so many other organizations, as well.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.