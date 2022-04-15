Sonoma State University issues statement on $600,000 settlement involving alleged sexual harassment by president’s husband

•The CSU Systemwide Whistleblower contact at the Equal Opportunity and Whistleblower Compliance Unit, Systemwide Human Resources, CSU Chancellor's Office: 562-951-4425 or EO-TitleIX-Compliance@calstate.edu

•The DHR Administrator for other civil rights type complaints, Julie Vivas, Title IX Officer and Senior Director of the Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination: 707-664-2480 or vivasj@sonoma.edu

Sonoma State University issued a statement Thursday strongly defending President Judy Sakaki from claims of retaliation stemming from a report about alleged sexual harassment by her husband.

The retaliation claim led to a $600,000 settlement in January with a former SSU provost, Lisa Vollendorf, who said she faced retaliation from Sakaki for reporting alleged sexual harassment of campus employees by Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum.

News of the settlement was first reported by The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Sonoma State issued its statement Thursday morning.

“The media reported that Dr. Vollendorf believes she experienced retaliation due to her reporting Title IX complaints about President Sakaki's spouse,” it read referring to the federal law that bars gender discrimination in education. “These claims are without basis.”

“The CSU (California State University system) and President Sakaki deny that any retaliation occurred,” it added.

The university’s message followed separate written statements Wednesday from Sakaki and McCallum. Sakaki rejected allegations of retaliation and McCallum denied any inappropriate behavior.

The campus statement was issued hours before an online meeting Thursday afternoon of the SSU Academic Senate, where faculty peppered Sakaki with questions about why she and the university system had agreed to the settlement in the absence of what she said was any wrongdoing.

She said it was a decision made by the university system, in part based on the fact that it could have cost “well over $1 million, likely $2 million just to try the case.”

“It was in the best interest of the system,” Sakaki told faculty members. “Not necessarily of the campus, not necessarily of me.”

The Sonoma State statement struck a similar note for the university system.

“The CSU entered into a settlement with Dr. Vollendorf so that campus leaders could devote their energy, resources, and efforts on what matters most, serving students and leading Sonoma State through and beyond the pandemic,” it read.

University statement regarding media coverage of a personnel matter ➡️ https://t.co/ADX2VGgsiH pic.twitter.com/nD5DzTMKfT — Sonoma State University (@SSU_1961) April 14, 2022

In addition to Vollendorf, the settlement was signed by Sakaki, McCallum and a CSU attorney. It acknowledged no misconduct.

As to the sexual harassment allegations, the university statement said, “complaints about President Sakaki's spouse were addressed in April 2019, and no similar complaints have been reported to the Chancellor's Office or Sonoma States' Title IX Office since that time.”

It also noted, however, that anyone wishing to make a complaint now could still reach out to CSU’s Title IX staff or confidential victim’s advocates, given that there’s no time limit on reporting.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.