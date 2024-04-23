Sonoma State University’s Asian Pacific American Faculty & Staff Association, Disability Services for Students, and the SSU Kinesiology Department partnered together Monday to highlight and celebrate the intersections of Disability Awareness Month and Asian American Heritage Month.

Faculty, students, and staff have been recruited to present K- pop dances that have been adapted so dancers in wheelchairs and dancers without a disability can perform together.

Groups of dancers performed at noon Monday at Seawolf Plaza on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park.

The event included a short demonstration of three “point dances,” followed by an invitation for the audience to join in by following video projected from the Plaza’s Lobovision screen.

For people who wanted or needed some kind of support to dance, or who just wanted to try them out while they danced, about 18 wheelchairs were available. Folding chairs were also available.