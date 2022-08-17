Sonoma State University move-in day brings thousands of students with high hopes for upcoming school year

An annual college tradition upended by the pandemic two years ago and rebooted at Sonoma State University last year, with safeguards, returned Tuesday to the Rohnert Park campus.

Move-in day.

About 2,022 incoming students, including freshmen, transfer and graduate students, began moving into their dormitories for the Fall 2022 semester.

And they did so in tightly scheduled 15-minute slots, with 150 students in each shuttling their belongings into new living spaces, most of them seeing their new quarters for the first time. The schedule, carried over from last year, was meant to streamline the process and provide a safeguard against COVID transmission.

It was all happening on one of the hottest days of the year, with a high of 102 degrees in Rohnert Park. Beads of sweat rolled off foreheads and into the eyes of students and parents as they hefted cardboard boxes filled with belongings across blazing parking lots.

Still, campus was full of smiling faces. Students chatted with their new schoolmates and sought out residential advisers with questions.

“I’m super excited,” said Celeste Aguilar, 19, an incoming freshman from Santa Clarita.

She was among 981 first-year students, up from last year, according to SSU. Altogether, enrollment in the 2022-23 year is 6,384, down more than 1,000 students in the past two years.

The rite of move-in did not seem to be dimmed by the turmoil that rocked Sonoma State over the spring and summer, stemming from a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal that led Judy Sakaki to step down after six years as SSU’s president.

The university’s new interim president is Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, a longtime Sacramento State administrator. His first official day on the job was Aug. 1.

Though the scandal and its fallout hung over campus in the last weeks of the spring semester, it was not top of mind Tuesday for the newest wave of students.

Nor was COVID-19.

“I’m not super worried about it because I don’t live with my parents, who are immunocompromised, anymore. And I’m full vaxxed,” said Sam Bloom, 19, an incoming freshman from the San Francisco area.

The new arrivals on campus have all had years of experience living and studying through the pandemic — a point raised by freshman Cole Kelly, 18, of Gilroy.

“I am fully vaxxed and I went to school last year, so I’m not really worried about it,” he said.

Like legions of fellow college students, most were more concerned about the accommodations in their dorms, meeting their new roommates, and when their parents would hit the road so their college experience could begin in earnest.

Gabriel Sklansky, 18, of Los Angeles, said he was just excited to “redecorate and make something my own.”

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.