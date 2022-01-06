Sonoma State University-owned Marina Crossing Apartments sat mostly empty for years

Three years after Sonoma State University bought a Petaluma apartment complex to house university employees, meager demand for the units has forced university officials to open the development to the general public and raised new questions about the $40 million investment.

The university’s 2018 decision to buy the 90-unit Marina Crossing Apartments with public money came as home prices continued to rise in the wake of the Great Recession, and as the Rohnert Park campus, located 10 miles north, was struggling to attract faculty.

But the move, once billed as a game-changer for workforce housing regionally, has so far failed to land with faculty and staff members, records show.

“We all hoped we would have more people there by now,” said Neil Markley, associate vice president of Administration and Finance. “I think there are some factors (that explain the lack of demand). The other thing we didn’t want to do was in any way jeopardize our financial situation.”

The five-story, white and blue apartment complex buttresses the Petaluma Marina, and serves as a south Petaluma landmark for northbound Highway 101 motorists.

But since it was purchased in late 2018, the distinctive east Petaluma building has sat largely vacant, its dozens of unrented rooms looming over a Sonoma County landscape riven by the region’s escalating housing crisis.

Records uncovered through a California Public Records Act request show fewer than 15% of the building’s units were rented during any month in 2019. By September 2020, just 25% of the 90 units were rented.

Although numbers have risen steadily, most of the housing gains have come in the wake of the university’s decision to open units to the general public, which began October 2020, according to the records.

Marina Crossing Apartments The Argus-Courier obtained occupancy rates by month going back to June 2019 at the 90-unit Marina Crossing Apartments. We’re providing those here, as averages by year, along with the highest occupancy rates and highest number of Sonoma State University employees served in any month: 2019 Average: 9% Highest: 14.4% in December SSU employees: 13 in December 2020 Average: 24% Highest: 35.6% in December SSU employees: 24 in October 2021 Average: 54% Highest: 88.9% in August SSU employees: 25 in August Note: 2021 data is through August.

For Lauren Morimoto, chair of the SSU Academic Senate, the lack of success wasn’t a total surprise, even if she wasn’t fully comfortable second-guessing the decision she called “an example of good intentions poorly executed.”

When SSU President Judy Sakaki convened the university’s housing working group, comprised of faculty, staff and students, construction of the Marina Crossing Apartments by Petaluma-based Basin Street Properties was already underway.

JLL, the global real estate investment consultant SSU hired to guide the university’s push toward greater employee housing options, connected school officials with Basin Street Properties. And with an extensive, JLL-managed survey showing the need for 118 units for university employees, the 90-unit apartment building seemed like a good fit, officials said at the time.

Sakaki cited Sonoma County’s housing crisis, exacerbated by the deadly 2017 wildfires, which destroyed 5,300 homes, including Sakaki’s, as a key reason for the investment. Further, during a Nov. 14, 2018, California State University Board of Trustees meeting, Sakaki said 20% of SSU employee candidates declined job offers due to housing concerns.

Trustees praised SSU leadership and approved the project, including the university’s plan to finance the $42 million purchase in part through $5.5 million in reserve spending. The rest would come via bonded debt issued by the Cal State system.

A California State University spokesperson said university-provided faculty housing is fairly common, but she could not provide a system-wide list. Still, in 2018, there were questions about the investment, including from one SSU lecturer who balked at the price point for would-be renters.

Market-based prices at the complex range from $1,960 to $3,095, with a slight discount for SSU employees. For Morimoto, the way SSU marketed its investment didn’t match the needs of faculty and staff.

“SSU’s own language showed its lack of clarity on who this housing would actually serve,” she said. “(Administrators) pointed to SSU providing affordable housing for its staff by having lower than market rates. When the apartments were close to opening, I saw the prices and I would have struggled to afford it.”

SSU employs about 1,400 people throughout its 269-acre campus.