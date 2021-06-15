Sonoma State University removes trees to make way for solar panels

Sonoma State University began the removal of about 200 trees Monday so that solar panels can be installed in four parking lots across campus.

Completion of the work, which includes removing the trees from the parking lots and along East Cotati Avenue, is expected by July 14. The installation of solar panels is part of the school’s sustainability efforts, according to the university’s President’s Sustainability Advisory Council.

“We have made every effort to preserve as many trees as possible,” said Julia Gonzalez, assistant vice president for Strategic Communications at SSU. “We’re replanting differently because many of the trees were planted on campus back in the 1960s. As we’re replanting trees this summer, we want to pay attention to what is native and easy to care for.”

The solar panels will generate up to 4 megawatts for on-campus power and produce backup power for an Emergency Operations Center, a main kitchen and shelter-in-place locations during campus and local emergency events. Construction of the microgrid is expected to be done by the end of the year.

“It’s a shame we have to remove so many old trees to make way for our new solar panels,” said Whitney White, a student in the university’s Energy, Design and Management program. “I can only hope that more trees are being planted to offset the loss.”

Installing solar panels is one of several environment-centered plans of the President’s Sustainability Advisory Council. The council was established in the fall semester of 2019 as part of the President’s Climate Commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for electricity power operations by 2045, according to a news bulletin released by the school.

“Not only do we have infrastructure projects lined up, we have campus and community education projects planned,” said Gonzalez, who is also a member of the aforementioned council. “We’re excited about this because this is an area where SSU has an expertise.”

As the state enters its next stage of reopening Tuesday and SSU anticipates a return of faculty and students this fall, many projects previously put on hold can begin again.