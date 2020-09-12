Sonoma State University will remain in remote classes through the spring 2021 semester

Students at Sonoma State University will remain in online classes until the academic year ends in May, the university confirmed Friday, becoming the second major local educational institution in two weeks to conclude the coronavirus pandemic will not be quelled in time to bring students safely back to campus in January for the opening of the spring semester.

SSU President Judy Sakaki said the timing of the decision, announced four months before the Jan. 25 start of the spring semester, will give students, faculty and staff time to prepare for the continuation of remote instruction.

“I believe that the decision to continue remote instruction in Spring 2021 is based on the latest science and considerations about the health and safety of our students, employees, and communities,” Sakaki said in a statement. "Given the current state of the pandemic, it honestly doesn’t seem that there were many other choices.”

Sakaki declined an interview request Friday through a campus spokesman, who said she was tied up in meetings and would only respond to email questions.

Timothy White, chancellor of the California State University, announced Thursday that the nation’s largest four-year public university system would continue to deliver courses online at all 23 campuses through the spring. The University of California has not announced its plans for the spring term.

Two weeks ago, Santa Rosa Junior College announced that its spring semester would also be held remotely for its 22,000 students.

The decision is a blow to students whose dreams of a traditional college experience have been dashed by a pandemic that has upended all corners of public life.

“I do ... understand the severity of the pandemic and would rather everyone be safe,” said SSU freshman Isabel Garcia, a transfer student from Santa Rosa Junior College. “It’s just not the way I envisioned my first year at Sonoma State going.”

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Friday that she thought keeping Cal State universities virtual next semester was a “sound decision.”

“If you look at the news coverage, there are a lot of cases associated with higher education,” she said. “I welcome that decision by Cal State.”

While the spread of COVID-19 remains high in Sonoma County, Mase said it’s not clear what the county’s community spread will look like by the start of next year.

“If we were to continue on this path, it would not be advised to open campuses in January to face-to-face instruction,” she said. “However, we don’t know how to predict what’s going to happen over the next few months.”

White outlined the reasons that drove him to make the call on spring semester in a four-page letter to the member universities. The decision was driven, in part, by deadlines to publish course offerings and seek accreditation for online classes.

Universities will need to seek approval from their accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, in order to offer virtual instruction at all during the spring semester, White said. A critical waiver from the U.S. Department of Education that exempted schools from needing that approval this semester will expire in December, and it will not renew, White said. If CSU campuses lose their accreditation, their 482,000 students may be ineligible for federal student aid programs.

“Put another way, there are compelling and compulsory administrative factors that require us to decide now how to best proceed in January 2021,” White wrote.

But White, a scientist by training, also cited the outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic as another significant contributing factor in his decision.

“While cases and hospitalizations are starting to stabilize in most of California’s counties, it is plateauing at a number that is approximately 40% higher than what we experienced in the spring,” he said. “A larger wave continues to be forecast for the period between October and December, coupled with seasonal influenza; this will undoubtedly be a daunting challenge for us.”

White said his decision was “the only responsible one available to us at this time.”

As one of the system’s 23 presidents, Sakaki said she was able to give feedback throughout the summer as plans were being made at the state level.

“Feedback was primarily about how best to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff; our budgets (now and in the future), on-campus housing, and the future for our campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” she said via email. “These are truly unprecedented times.”

Sakaki said she couldn’t immediately say how Sonoma State University plans to work with the new directive from the chancellor, including whether or not the school will try to expand the percentage of classes offered in person in the coming semester.

“Initial meetings have so far been to hear considerations on what our next steps should be and to begin final planning,” she said. “We have a long road ahead, and look forward to solving problems that arise and also taking advantage of opportunities when they are available.”

This fall, SSU is offering 55 courses, or about 3% of its total offerings, in person. Those courses had to be approved by the chancellor’s office over the summer, and include “lab, clinical, fieldwork, research, and residency experiences that are not replicable in a virtual format,” according to the school’s website.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay