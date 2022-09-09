Subscribe

Sonoma students plant flags, honor first responders ahead of 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 9, 2022, 3:31PM
Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, students of St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma on Friday paid remembrance to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 2,977 people on American soil. Students planted flags in the school’s lawn and honored local first responders, including California State Highway Patrol, Sonoma police, nurses, dispatchers and veterans.

Another 9/11 tribute is planned for noon Saturday, hosted by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, on the Town Green in Windsor. There will be live music and an opportunity to honor first responders.

